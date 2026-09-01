Gadget of the Week: Scooter in a backpack

Photo supplied.

The Blizwheel F0.5 folds down to the length of a 17-inch laptop and weighs as little as 7.5kg, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Blizwheel F0.5 is an electric scooter designed to disappear into a backpack when the ride is over. It folds down to 49cm long, or 19.3 inches, and weighs as little as 7.5kg. It is roughly the length of a 17-inch laptop, although somewhat thicker.

At any turnstile or getting on a bus or train, a conventional e-scooter becomes 12kg or more of cumbersome luggage. Even foldable scooters are typically still too long for a backpack and hog the space in an overhead rack or in an office. The F0.5 collapses the handlebars, stem and deck into a 49cm package with a carrying handle, as a full-height scooter one can put in a backpack. or it can be wheeled in a half-folded position.

That makes it a natural gadget to preview: a cool project on Kickstarter, the crowdfunding platform for bringing new product ideas to market. The campaign had raised more than US$300,000 by the beginning of September against a $10,000 target, with the first deliveries estimated for December.

Gadget has yet to test it, so its ride quality, range and folding time remain manufacturer claims.

Once unfolded, the F0.5 provides an 850mm-high handlebar and a conventional upright riding position. It uses 5.5-inch airless tyres, which remove the threat of punctures, and a central polyurethane suspension system is designed to absorb the impact of small bumps. However, the wheels are still small enough to dictate caution around potholes and raised kerbs.

Lighting includes a headlamp, daytime running lights, indicators and a rear brake light. Blizwheel says the scooter folds in six to nine seconds, depending on the model, and can remain upright when folded. The half-fold mode allows it to roll on one wheel through a busy pedestrian mall or shopping centre.

Blizwheel offers four versions, beginning with the F0.5 Lite, a non-electric kick scooter. The Standard is the entry-level electric model, with a single 250W motor, a weight of 7.7kg and a claimed range of 12km. A 158Wh battery takes about two hours to charge.

Photo supplied.

The Air is the lightest electric version at about 7.5kg. It carries two removable 96Wh batteries and has a claimed range of 15km. Each battery falls below the common 100Wh threshold at which airlines usually require prior approval for cabin baggage, but many airlines prohibit electric scooters regardless of battery capacity. Anyone hoping to fly with it would need confirmation from the airline.

The Pro weighs 9.2kg and uses two 250W motors, giving it power at both wheels. Blizwheel rates it for a range of up to 20km and a maximum rider weight of 120kg, compared with 100kg for the Standard. The electric models are limited to 25km/h, while the Pro can be unlocked through an app for speeds of up to 32km/h – but only on private property, at least officially.

The F0.5 weighs almost twice as much as Blizwheel’s previous folding electric scooter, which was launched through crowdfunding in 2021 and started at about 4kg. Production ran a few years beyond its original May 2022 delivery estimate, and some owners reported problems with the light structure and folding joints on rough roads.

For the F0.5, Blizwheel has enlarged the wheels from 3 inches to 5.5 inches, replaced several plastic components with aluminium and redesigned the 6061-T6 aluminium structure. The company claims the new construction is about 200% more rigid. The extra weight will be justified if the production model copes with potholes and repeated folding without developing the structural problems reported in its predecessor.

How much does it cost?

Kickstarter prices start at US$199 for the non-electric Lite, $349 for the Standard, $479 for the Air and $499 for the Pro. That puts the electric versions at about R6,000 to R8,600 before shipping, VAT and import charges. South African retail availability and local support have not been announced, and a Kickstarter pledge does not carry the guarantees of a retail purchase. It is available for backing, with the bike to be delivered in December, at https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/1541803670/blizwheel- f05-05-meter-foldable-e- scooter-fits-your-bag/

Photo supplied.

Is it different?

Most folding e-scooters remain too long and heavy for a backpack, while the F0.5 collapses to 49cm and weighs about half as much as many commuter models. It combines a full-height riding position with a package designed to go into a bag or roll alongside its owner.

What are the biggest negatives?

The F0.5 has yet to be independently tested for range, braking, comfort and durability.

Blizwheel’s previous scooter reached backers a few years later than initially estimated.

Its 5.5-inch wheels will require caution on rough roads and around potholes.

What are the biggest positives?

It folds small enough for a large backpack and weighs as little as 7.5kg.

Half-fold mode allows it to be wheeled like luggage instead of carried.

The stronger structure and larger wheels directly address weaknesses reported in the previous model.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.