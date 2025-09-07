SA star joins Mark Ruffalo in ‘Task’ 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The cast of the new crime drama features Thuso Mbedu as part of an elite task force in a series streaming now on Showmax.

Task, a new crime drama, follows the formation of an elite team working to put an end to a string of violent robberies. The cast is led by four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo and includes Thuso Mbedu, an award-winning South African actress.

Task is streaming on Showmax from today (8 September 2025), with new episodes released every Monday. There are seven episodes in total.

Mbedu received two International Emmy nominations for her role as Winnie in Mzansi Magic’s Is’thunzi before building an international career. She earned a Critics Choice Best Actress nomination for portraying Cora in the Emmy-nominated The Underground Railroad, won the Black Reel Breakthrough Actress Award for her role as Nawi in The Woman King. She has voiced characters in Mufasa: The Lion King and Castlevania: Nocturne.

Mbedu plays Aleah, who teams up with FBI agent Tom, played by Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo is widely recognised for portraying Bruce Banner (The Hulk) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series follows the team as they investigate mysterious cases, exploring the uneasy line between justice and survival and confronting the moral dilemmas faced by those on both sides of the law. It aims to balance tense procedural drama with emotional depth to present a compelling look at the human cost of crime and consequence.

The cast includes Emmy nominee Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), BAFTA nominee Emilia Jones (CODA), Jamie McShane (Wednesday, 1923), Alison Oliver (Saltburn) and Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon).

Task is produced by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of HBO’s Mare of Easttown, which won three acting Emmys and the Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series. Mare of Easttown is streaming on Showmax.