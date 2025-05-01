SA network quality edges up

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

SA has risen in the Global Network Excellence Index, reinforcing its position as Africa’s leader in mobile network quality, writes JASON BANNIER.

South Africa now ranks 60th overall for mobile network quality in Opensignal’s Global Network Excellence Index (GNEI), marking a four-place improvement from the end of 2024. The improvement reflects continued progress in mobile network performance, particularly across two of the index’s core pillars: 4G/5G Availability and Excellent Consistent Quality (ECQ) – key indicators of network reach and reliability in real-world use.

SA’s latest rise was driven by a +2 gain in 4G/5G Availability, a five-place climb in ECQ, and a 29-rank surge in 4G Download Speed, which increased by 11.0 Mbps. However, 5G Download Speed fell by 10 places, declining 29.1 Mbps, a trend seen in several markets as growing 5G usage puts increased strain on available capacity.

Among large land area countries (those exceeding 200,000km²), SA climbed two places to 23rd. Within this group, its 4G/5G Availability rank held steady, ECQ improved by two positions, and 4G Download Speed rose 15 ranks, also gaining 11.0 Mbps. 5G Download Speed dropped three places, reflecting the same 29.1 Mbps decrease noted in the global ranking.

These overall improved rankings build on previous findings that positioned SA as Africa’s top country for overall network quality – a spot it still holds.

Building on a strong foundation

Earlier findings attributed SA’s strong position to widespread 4G coverage and ongoing 5G expansion, while noting that challenges remained in achieving globally competitive download speeds and consistent quality for demanding applications like video calls and gaming.

Notably, the country recorded a 2 percentage point increase in 4G/5G availability, above the average gain for upper middle-income nations, which was 1.5 points. This indicates that SA users are spending more time connected to faster, modern mobile networks and less time on older 2G or 3G infrastructure.

These improvements are particularly significant in rural and underserved regions, where expanded mobile coverage supports education, e-government, and digital financial services. The shift reflects increased investment in mobile infrastructure and a gradual move away from legacy technologies.

Consistency more important than speed alone

While global attention often focuses on peak 5G speeds, Opensignal highlights that ECQ – how reliably a network supports real-world use cases – is a better reflection of user experience. Despite varying trends in raw download speed, ECQ levels have remained stable across most markets, including SA.

This finding is especially relevant as many developed countries now face declining 5G download speeds, driven by increasing user load and spectrum reallocation. In countries like Denmark, Sweden and Norway, 5G performance dropped while 4G speeds improved due to offloading and reduced congestion. SA’s relatively early stage in the 5G rollout cycle means these pressures are still ahead, but they underscore the importance of careful spectrum planning and network optimisation.

A policy-driven path forward

Earlier GNEI data emphasised that proactive spectrum allocation, infrastructure investment, and supportive regulatory frameworks are essential for continued progress. Countries like South Korea and Brazil have improved network quality by releasing large blocks of mid-band spectrum and adopting forward-looking digital policies.

For SA, similar strategies could further enhance its position. Spectrum management – particularly access to mid-band frequencies like 3.5GHz – remains a key area of focus. Additionally, expanding fibre backhaul, encouraging public-private partnerships, and streamlining infrastructure approvals can help operators roll out high-density 5G networks with the capacity and reliability needed for future applications.

Steady progress in a competitive landscape

The new rankings confirms that SA is keeping pace with other emerging markets, many of which are also benefiting from modernisation efforts. The country’s gains in availability and stable ECQ signal that network quality is on an upward trajectory, even as challenges remain in matching the world’s top performers on download speed.

Still, the message is clear: SA is building on its position as Africa’s leader in mobile network quality, and with sustained investment and smart regulation, it is well placed to climb even higher in future editions of the GNEI. As connectivity becomes increasingly central to economic participation, public services, and everyday communication, maintaining momentum in network quality will be essential for the country’s digital future.

* Visit the website for the Global Network Excellence Index here .