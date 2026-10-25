SanDisk keeps cameras rolling

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New memory cards support 4K video and include a model tested for up to 40,000 hours of Full HD recording, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

SanDisk has launched a new range of high-endurance memory cards designed for continuous recording in cameras and monitoring systems.

The Guardian Series includes the Dash Cam Card for compatible vehicle cameras and the Security Cam Card for home security systems. Both cards are designed to withstand frequent video overwriting and harsh environmental conditions.

“Today, consumers rely on cameras to monitor their families, homes, vehicles and personal property, and having the right memory card or storage is key,” says Susan Park, SanDisk VP of consumer products. “Conventional storage wasn’t built for the demands of continuous recording in harsh environments, so we developed the SanDisk Guardian Series to deliver more reliable, around the clock performance. Engineered for endurance and trusted capture, it helps support reliable local recording of critical footage, providing greater peace of mind in today’s connected world.”

SanDisk provides the following information:

Dash Cam Card – Engineered to work with a wide variety of dash cams, the SanDisk Dash Cam Card is purpose-built for continuous, high-endurance recording in demanding driving conditions. The card supports high-res recording from Full HD up to 4K UHD and is engineered to withstand heat and humidity on even the longest drives. It is available in capacities ranging from 32GB to 512GB, with the 512GB cards tested to endure up to 40,000 hours of recorded drives.

Security Cam Card – Built to work with a wide variety of security cameras, the SanDisk Security Cam Card is engineered to operate continuously alongside – or in lieu of – cloud storage to help keep your footage even when the Wi-Fi drops. Available from 32GB to 512GB, it is temperature, water, and dust proof for year-round outdoor camera systems and supports high-res recording from Full HD up to 4K UHD for crystal clear video.