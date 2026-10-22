Stitch puts AI on payment patrol

Image courtesy Stich.

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A new AI agent can trace missing refunds, flag unusual activity and deliver daily briefings tailored to employees’ roles, writes JASON BANNIER.

Stitch, a South African payments infrastructure company, has unveiled a suite of AI-driven software that aims to help businesses analyse payment data, detect fraud and streamline customer onboarding.

The first product, Pulse Analytics, is available to Stitch payments clients, who can request activation. The AI agent can identify changes in payment activity and their causes, answer questions in plain language, and carry out approved actions automatically. Clients will also have access to their full payment histories.

“Every business we work with is sitting on payments data that could show them where they’re losing sales and which bank is letting their checkout down,” says Junaid Dadan, Stitch president and co-founder. “Most of them only see it in a dashboard someone built months ago. Pulse Analytics lets the people closest to those decisions spot a problem or opportunity, understand it and act on it the same day. It’s the first of several products we’re building to help our clients get more from every payment they process and improve efficiency across the business.”

According to the company, Pulse Analytics offers the following features:

Morning briefs: each user receives a daily brief for their role, covering what moved in the business, the likely cause and the rand impact

Plain-language answers: a support agent can paste in a transaction ID, ask why a customer’s refund hasn’t arrived and get the date it was paid, the bank, the bank reference and the expected arrival date, with proof of refund ready to send. Answers can be exported to Excel or CSV or formatted for a board pack.

Alerts: users can ask Pulse to monitor any metric, customer, store or event in a single sentence, and it alerts the right person with the likely cause attached.

Controlled actions: refunds and payouts run within each user’s existing permissions, with approval steps where required and a full audit trail.

Dashboards: any answer can become a chart or live dashboard in one prompt, shared by role so that each person sees only the data their access allows.

Pulse follows Stitch’s development of internal tools for reporting, fraud prevention and onboarding to reduce reliance on third-party services. According to the company, enterprise clients faced similar challenges, prompting Stitch to make these capabilities available through Pulse. Additional products are planned.

In August 2026, Stitch launched PayShap Request, enabling businesses to send payment requests directly to customers’ banking apps. Earlier, in March, the company powered the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay into FlySafair’s mobile app, allowing passengers to pay for flights with a single tap.

* Visit the Stich website here.