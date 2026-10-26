Families can now share SIMs and data

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Aweh Mobile, a recently launched MVNO, invites South African households to manage multiple SIMs through one dashboard, writes JASON BANNIER.

Aweh Mobile, a South African mobile operator, lets families share a data bundle across multiple SIMs, with controls for monitoring and managing individual usage.

The company operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), providing services through existing telecommunications infrastructure rather than operating a mobile network of its own. Aweh Mobile launched earlier this month (5 October 2026).

Account holders can purchase a shared data allocation for participating family members. Voice minutes and SMS can be shared across numbers on a family plan. Customers can monitor data, voice and SMS usage through the app, receive balance alerts and top up individual family members’ bundles.

“Aweh Mobile was created with the everyday South African family in mind,” says Nokuthula Mkhwane, Aweh Mobile MD. “We understand that affordability is important, but affordability should never mean compromising on the quality, convenience or value of the service a family receives. Our ambition is to give families a simpler way to stay connected while giving them greater visibility and control over how their mobile services are used.”

Parental controls allow account holders to set daily data limits for children and pause access when needed. These features provide oversight of individual usage without requiring separate accounts for each family member.

Aweh Mobile offers month-to-month plans, allowing customers to switch or cancel without a long-term contract. Existing mobile numbers can be transferred to the service, while customers can order physical SIM cards for delivery or activate eSIMs on compatible devices.

Additional app features include access to invoices, payment histories and support requests, including refund enquiries.

The shared-data arrangement provides an alternative to purchasing separate bundles for individual household members. However, potential savings depend on the selected plan’s price and how much data each participant uses.

The Aweh Mobile app is available on iOS and Android .