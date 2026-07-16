Product of the Day
New Samsung TV sharpens the soccer
The Mini LED M70H and M80H offer improved brightness and contrast, while the latter includes an AI Football Mode.
Samsung South Africa has launched the Mini LED M80H TV, which includes an AI Football Mode. The feature adjusts picture and sound settings during matches. The flagship device arrives alongside another premium TV, the Mini LED M70H. Both are available ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final this Sunday.
The TVs use smaller LEDs than QLED models, which allows more precise control over brightness and contrast. According to Samsung, the technology improves black levels, highlights, detail and colour accuracy.
“Combining stunning Mini LED picture quality with Samsung’s latest AI-driven innovations, the new range represents the next step in the company’s vision for more intelligent, personalised and immersive entertainment,” says the company.
The TVs include AI-based picture and smart-home features within a slim design. Samsung positions the models for streaming, sport, gaming and general viewing.
The range forms part of Samsung’s Vision AI strategy, which includes adaptive and personalised functions across the company’s television portfolio. Samsung revealed the broader roadmap at CES 2026, with a focus on content recommendations, connected-home controls and more responsive interactions.
“With 20 years Global No.1 TV, Samsung continues to redefine how people experience content at home. The arrival of the Mini LED M70H and Mini LED M80H reinforces this commitment, bringing cutting-edge display technology and advanced AI capabilities to local consumers while laying the foundation for Samsung’s next chapter in television.”
Mini LED M80H
The Mini LED M80H leads the new range and includes Samsung’s AI Football Mode, which detects football content and adjusts picture and sound settings in real time.
According to Samsung, the mode changes brightness, contrast and colour to improve visibility across the pitch. Audio processing places greater emphasis on crowd noise and commentary to recreate more of the stadium atmosphere during matches.
The M80H targets viewers seeking the broader range of AI-based features within Samsung’s new Mini LED line-up. Feature availability and performance may vary according to the content and apps used.
Mini LED M70H
The Mini LED M70H provides a lower-priced entry point into Samsung’s Mini LED range while retaining the display technology found across both new models.
Samsung says the television delivers high brightness, detailed images and improved contrast across films, television series, sport and other content. The model targets households seeking Mini LED picture quality without choosing the flagship M80H.
Both models support Samsung’s broader Vision AI strategy, although the M80H includes the football-focused feature.