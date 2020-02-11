Featured
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ turns up the battery life
At the latest Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung has unveiled new, longer-lasting, higher-quality wireless earphones, called the Galaxy Buds+, writes BRYAN TURNER
Samsung’s latest audio gear is heating up the competition in the wireless personal audio space. After struggling with whether it was a Gear or Galaxy item, the Galaxy Buds were born as the successor to the Gear Icon X, separating the earphones from the smartwatches and fitness trackers into a companion for Galaxy devices.
At last year’s Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds, positioned as accessories for the S10. They had all the features other competitors were missing, like good audio quality with low latency, and a charging case that wirelessly charged from the back of the Galaxy S10.
This year, the Galaxy Buds+ were unveiled with some serious upgrades and some technical pointers from Samsung’s acquired premium audio companies, Harman, JBL, and AKG. The earphones feature noise-cancelling capabilities, like the Apple AirPods Pro and Huawei FreeBuds 3.
The major difference is in the design. Instead of sticks hanging out of one’s ears, it features an in-ear pod design. The outer end of the earphones also have a large surface area for controlling music and video by touch.
Inside the box, it comes with the buds, a wireless charging case, and several eartips for users to get a better in-ear fit. The various ear tips sizes are important because they don’t anchor on one’s ear, like the stick designs from Apple and Huawei.
The eartips are also important for a good seal, considering they come with noise cancellation. This is vital for isolating one from other noises for maximum fidelity from one’s listening experience. There’s also an option in the Galaxy Wearable app to intelligently filter out some of the outside audio. The feature is called Ambient Aware and Samsung says it can block out most external noise and can let through important information like flight announcements, oncoming traffic, or a user’s order number at a restaurant.
To help this, there are two microphones positioned on the outside and another on the inside. This is to make sure audio inside a user’s ear canal isn’t the same as on the outside, which helps it dynamically noise cancel. The internal microphone also helps users when they’re on a call in a crowd, by dynamically picking up their voice from audio within the canal and separating it from the noisy crowd.
The big sell from this is the 11-hour audio playback from a single charge. This is a huge leap from the Huawei FreeBuds 3’s 4 hours, and Apple’s AirPods Pro’s 5 hours. After the 11 hours, one can pop the earphones into the case for some extra juice. If it’s important to get back to the music, one can leave the earphones in the charging case for 3 minutes to provide an extra hour of playback. In total, it packs another full charge from flat, from the case, meaning users can expect 22 hours of playback.
The earphones can be paired with Android and iOS via the Galaxy Wearable app for Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS to make use of all the features.
The Galaxy Buds+ will come in white, black, and cloud blue. Pricing and availability in South Africa has not yet been announced.
Featured
Samsung flips its lid
With the launch of the new Samsung S20 range and Flip handsets today, the Korean market leader firms its grip on market leadership, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Finally, foldables. Yes, we saw the first folding smartphone screens in 2019, but those will be remembered mainly for their stop-start production hiccups. Huawei had to delay the Mate X launch by months and still hasn’t got out of the starting blocks outside China. Samsung had to go back to the drawing board when its Fold screen peeled off and dust got into the hinge. And Motorola is doing flip-flops after a test by CNET damaged the hinge, which supposedly would not happen in regular usage.
Last night, Samsung unveiled foldable phone generation 2. Or rather, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. While the launch in San Francisco came too late, South African time, to report on the event itself, enough detail was leaked in advance to offer a full unpacking.
The initial unveil in fact came on Sunday night, when Samsung aired a TV ad for the device during the Oscar ceremony. It revealed the phone as a vertical handset that flips closed, much like the new Moto Razr, the competing foldable from Motorola, which drew on a design legacy that goes back to the beginning of the century.
The Z Flip was shown being used with screens at a 90-degree angle, with an adapted user interface that allows users to interact with it in this unusual way. In other words, it can be used as a folded, flat or half-folded device, with buttons shifting accordingly.
Samsung quickly addressed the elephant in the foldable room or, rather, the most visible effect on the screen of being unfolded: the crease.
“You may notice a small crease in the centre of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen,” ran the ad. Consumers are unlikely to settle for this new “natural”, especially given that Apple has filed a patent in the United States for a foldable screen design that will prevent a crease.
There are no plans from Apple to release a foldable phone though, so, for now, we can expect the crease to be touted as a feature rather than a defect, much as Microsoft did with early, bug-ridden software.
The main benefit of the Z Flip design is that it has a small, secondary “notification” screen on the front, which will show caller ID and other selected notifications before the user has to flip the device open. The front display will also be a touch screen, so one will be able to reject calls without opening the device.
It’s likely the device will be released with the Snapdragon 855+ processor, an older chip first released in late 2018, which means it will add less cost to the foldable than current chips. That tends to be the approach with most foldables, in which the screen itself is the biggest cost, and manufacturers look to other components to shave the price. The Flip will have a 3,300 mAh battery – again, smaller to reduce cost of components – and two primary cameras.
The foldable race may look like a race for novelty, but early indications are that this will be a booming market segment, just as large-screen handsets pioneered by the Samsung Note series defied expectations to become a massive hit category.
Samsung reported last month that it had sold 400,000 units of the Fold, while Huawei has revealed it has sold 200,000 Mate X foldable devices. Given that they cost the equivalent of R40,000 up, those are startling figures.
According to new research from global consulting firm Strategy Analytics, worldwide foldable smartphone shipments will grow from under 1-million units in 2019 to 100-million by 2025, with Samsung, Huawei and others leading the way.
“High pricing, low display-yields and questionable durability are holding back the foldables market today, but those problems will be solved in the long-term,” it reported this week.
Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, offered several reasons for the expected demand: “Foldables pack a big screen into a small design. Consumers can surf rich content, like video, on a large display, and then fold the device away neatly into a pocket or bag.”
Ken Hyers, director at the firm, pointed to a rapidly widening market: “Samsung was the world’s number one foldable smartphone vendor in 2019, followed by Huawei in second place. Samsung is top in Western regions, like the US, while Huawei is focusing on its home market of China. Rival brands, such as Motorola and TCL, will deliver their own new models in 2020 and look to grab a slice of the foldables pie. By 2025, every major player should have a foldables portfolio, including Apple.”
If the Flip performs anything like the Note in the market, it will give Samsung an additional area of leadership. Since Huawei will not be at liberty to use Android, Samsung will solidify its position as Android leader. In foldables specifically, it will have at least a year’s head-start over Apple, giving it another category of dominance over its arch-rival.
- Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee
Featured
Galaxy S20 range goes large(r)
Everything is larger in the Twenties, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
As we approach a new decade, it looks like the ‘20s are all the rage. In Samsung’s case, make that the S20.
In launching its new flagship phone, Samsung joined Huawei in skipping the numbering convention that is still being followed by Apple. While the iPhone moved from the X to the 11, Huawei had jumped from its “P10” edition to the P20 two years ago, followed by the P30 last year, with the P40 expected next month. Similarly, Samsung is moving from the S10 to the S20, avoiding the impression of following in the wake of the iPhone 11.
The S20 flagships were codenamed “Picasso”. This emphasised the fact that the camera and screen would, once again, be the headline feature across the range, led by three devices.
The Galaxy S10e has been succeeded by the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S10 by the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S10+ by the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This may cause some confusion between the Plus devices, but does move the S20 away from the “e” positioning as a cheap phone.
The devices have screens of 6.2″, 6.7″ and 6.9″, respectively – a big leap over the S10 range. That makes the smallest and largest versions only marginally smaller than Note10 and Note10+, emphasising the fact that the smartphone market has now transitioned entirely towards large display formats.
All feature a three-camera set-up on the back, with an additional “time-of-flight” distance sensor that give it the look of a 4-lens array. The handsets all feature 8K recording on the back and 4K recording from the selfie camera on the front.
The cameras on the S20 and S20+ are 12MP main wide + 64MP telephoto + 12MP Ultra-wide sensors, with a time-of-flight sensor. This translates to 3X optical zoom, with 8K 30FPS video recording.
The Ultra features an absurdly powerful sensor: a 108-megapixel monster that is augmented by artificial intelligence, combining 9 pixels into 1. That means dramatically more detail, and better low-light photography.
It also features 48MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide sensors, with a time-of-flight sensor. The 108MP camera uses pixel binning to create one large 2.4μm pixel, with a 12-megapixel final image size. It features 10X optical zoom with 100X digital zoom.
The Galaxy Unpacked event, held in San Francisco and live-streamed globally, was streamed entirely with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices, showing Samsung walking their talk about the devices being ready for professional use.
Leaving off the headphone jack – which is becoming superfluous in the age of wireless earpods – gives the devices more space for bigger batteries. The S20 features a 4000mAh battery, the S20+ a 4500mAh unit, and the S20 Ultra a whopping 5000mAh. The better to keep that 8K video recording going. Luckily, the baseline storage on these devices will be 128GB, probably going up to 1 Terabyte – a cool thousand gigs.
In short, everything is bigger in the twenties.
- Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee
- The original version of this story was written prior to the launch of the Galaxy S20 range. It is being updated as details are confirmed and added.