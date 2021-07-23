Hardware
Samsung’s 2021 high-res monitors offer these 5 advantages
One of the main factors that can impact work efficiency is our monitor choice. Since it is a device that we use for extended periods of time, it is important to pay attention to such features as the device’s resolution, eye strain reduction and adjustable design.
On March 21, Samsung announced its full 2021 line-up of new high-resolution monitors for the home working environment. The monitors come in three series: the S8, S7 and S6, all three of which provide uvivid displays with high resolution, from UHD (Ulta high-definition) to QHD (quad high-definition).
On top of the monitors’ ergonomic design, the 2021 monitors are certified for their eye protection capabilities, as well as for being environmentally friendly.
Thie infographic below, provided by Samsung, shows 5 of the key advantages offered by the high-resolution monitors in the 2021 line-up:
Trending
-
Gaming1 day ago
Steam gets PC gaming handheld, but …
-
Product of the Day1 day ago
Kyocera unveils two new A3 printers
-
Stream of the Day1 day ago
Outsider: After Life – Out now on Steam
-
Business Tech10 hours ago
Business needs single view of customer communication
-
Movie of the Week10 hours ago
Disney releases Encanto trailer
-
Stream of the Day9 hours ago
Olympics streaming live on DStv app and Showmax Pro
-
Cars8 hours ago
SA online car searches top 319m in 6 months
-
Product of the Day4 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz unveils electric eActros trucks