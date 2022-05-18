How Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Series camera is lighting up the night

What you could shoot well on your smartphone camera during the day, you can now shoot just as well in the night. This is just one of the ways the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series’ pro-grade cameras are adding a brighter dimension to content creation, unlimited by the time of day. Samsung says it believes that creating memorable picture and video content shouldn’t just be an event for bright daylight. You can now expect crystal clear images and videos at night, through the lens of Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is changing the night photography experience with innovative technology. For example, it has introduced a 23% larger sensor than on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, along with Adaptive Pixel technology, which means the camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours that make content pop in the dark. Both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so users can get the right shot for the right moment. When capturing videos with multiple people in the frame, the new Auto Framing feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so the camera captures everyone. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations, so users get smooth, sharp footage, even when they’re moving while filming.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra makes its debut to ramp up what you can do with a smartphone camera even more. It is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor yet – enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of video clips. Its advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps users take smoother and clearer night-time videos without flares.

Missing a DSLR because of the RAW format? The entire Galaxy S22 Series offers access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, users can take more control over their edits with more of their image data. And, just like with a DSLR camera, users can brighten or darken photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust the white balance to make the photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on a desired subject to get images looking the way they should.

The vivid screen complements the pictures once they are taken. With up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the series brings photos to life in stunning detail, and is brighter with an eye-catching peak of 1,750nits. Vision Booster technology further enables Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen to intelligently adjust lightning throughout the day, making sure users get the best possible view of their content, even when the sun begins to set.

Not convinced yet? Visit a nearby Samsung Store, network operator or retailer to test out the Galaxy S22 Series. For more info, click here, day or night.