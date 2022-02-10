Samsung S22 promises new camera capability

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The new Samsung S22 flagship smartphones feature larger sensors and advanced AI technology to enable more stable videos and better low light photography.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch this week, Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup – with all handsets featuring improved camera sets to enable better low-light photography.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. When users are capturing videos with friends, the new Auto Framing feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so the camera captures everyone clearly. The S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor — Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever. It comes with 12MP main, 10MP ultra-wide, 3x 10MP telephoto, and 10x 108MP super-telephoto lenses.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Users can now capture more vivid colours and crisper images in low light with the Nightography features. The new Samsung flagships have sensors that are 23% larger than the previous generation, and feature a 10MP front camera that captures more accurate colours.

As the first Galaxy devices to feature a 4nm processor, they can deliver lightning-fast gaming and super-smooth processing to boost productivity. An all-day battery offers peak performance for the long haul, while sustainable materials make Samsung’s newest smartphones its most eco-conscious yet.

Samsung provided the following infographic on the differences between the Galaxy S22 and S22+:

The company has also broken its S-Pen silence with the Ultra series devices, which feature a more Note-like design with a slot for housing the new S Pen. The device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, adaptive 120Hz display, along with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits

Samsung provided the following infographic on the features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra:

The Ultra with S Pen spells the end of the Note series, which has redefined handset sizes since 2011, when the first Note launched. Its success forced Apple to abandon its cherished argument that users did not want large displays, and today the so-called “phablet” form factor is standard in flagship smartphones, to the extent that the term is no longer used.

The incorporation of the S Pen also signals the end of the divide between “productivity” and “lifestyle” handsets, recognising that the pandemic has merged the two needs.

