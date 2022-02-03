Experience premium design with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G shares the iconic design language of the S21 series, but changes things up with a contour-cut design and a stylish haze finish.

The 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is based on the Galaxy S21 series, comes complete with prograde cameras, long-lasting battery and a super-fast processor – all encased in a stunning contour-cut design.

This stylish device is offered in a range of on-trend colours users will have to see to appreciate and we recommend heading to a Samsung Store to see the device in person. Samsung says it has refined the look and feel of the device that’s accessible to more people – complete with pioneering capabilities so users can do more with it. Many who see it will become instant fans before they explore its power and performance.

Samsung provided the following information on what makes the device stand out:

Premium design, softer look – Expect an iconic contour-cut design, which seamlessly integrates the camera housing to the body.

– Expect an iconic contour-cut design, which seamlessly integrates the camera housing to the body. New beautiful, natural colours – Find a colourway to match your preferences with a choice of eye-catching colours – olive, lavender, white and graphite – along with a stylish haze finish.

– Find a colourway to match your preferences with a choice of eye-catching colours – olive, lavender, white and graphite – along with a stylish haze finish. More comfortable grip – The haze finish doubles up as being grippy, while fitting into a slim 7.9mm body.

It packs everything users will need in a FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display — a size made for multi-tasking, gaming, creating content and binging TV shows. This device, which exudes sophistication and style in every colour, combines form and function with a powerful processor and immersive display.

Users can also edit and deliver scroll-stopping content with the S21 FE, thanks to a pro-grade camera set-up. This impressive device is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps the device safe from splashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes.

It is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between. The powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities so users can charge the battery by more than 50% in 30 minutes.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,999. Those who choose to buy this device can take advantage of a launch offer including a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi, as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R499. For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, click here.