Honor launches foldable phone

Former Huawei subsidiary Honor has unveiled the Magic V, which it says is designed to deliver best-in-class user experience

Global technology brand Honor, which was sold by Huawei at the end of 2020, has announced its first 5G foldable flagship smartphone.

The Magic V, it says, “takes a huge leap forward in innovative foldable smartphone design and is introduced with a range of features and functionality that set it apart from existing foldables in the market”.

Honor says it has always taken a “two-wheel” approach to product development, consisting of “one wheel that revolves around understanding the latest design trends and observing customer feedback, and the second wheel which balances customer needs with innovation”.

Leveraging Honor’s expertise in developing phones, tablets, laptops and other technology products, the company’s research and development team aimed “to create a seamless design and ensured the best user experience was a top priority during the development”.

The Honor Magic V features an enhanced display, the interactivity and functionality of a large-screen display, along with the ability to display parallel windows for single applications, multi-screens for multiple applications and tasks, floating windows, and split screens.

When unfolded into its large screen format, the phone’s symmetry allows it to be easily handled and held in the palm of your hand.

The Magic V is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, the latest generation of Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 5G mobile platform.

Backed by the latest Adreno graphics processing unit (GPU), it delivers an increase in GPU performance of 30% compared with the previous generation, enabling more productivity at faster speeds. The phone has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and supports the new Link Turbo X, for faster download speeds.

