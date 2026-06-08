AERO SA returns tomorrow

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The sixth edition of the annual event will let the general aviation industry connect the entire aviation value chain in one environment.

The general aviation community will converge at Lanseria International Airport from 10 to 12 June 2026 as AERO South Africa returns for its sixth edition.

“General aviation” is a term used for a subset of civil aviation that encompasses all non-scheduled, non-military flight operations, such as private flying, flight training, and aerial surveying

Organised by Messe Frankfurt South Africa in partnership with Fairnamic GmbH, AERO South Africa has established itself as Southern Africa’s general aviation trade show, offering an opportunity to connect the entire aviation value chain in one= environment.

“This year’s event will feature an expanded programme designed to facilitate meaningful business connections, showcase emerging technologies, promote operational excellence and support the continued growth of the African aviation sector,” says Louise Olckers, show director of AERO South Africa.

Aviation business meets aviation innovation

Visitors to AERO South Africa 2026 can expect a comprehensive exhibition featuring aircraft manufacturers, avionics suppliers, maintenance organisations, training institutions, finance providers, insurers, airports, aviation technology companies and service providers representing every aspect of aircraft ownership and operation.

Static aircraft displays, drone demonstration flights, product launches and interactive symposiums will provide attendees with first-hand access to the latest developments in general aviation, business aviation and aviation services.

Photo supplied.

Pratt & Whitney Customer Connect

Pratt & Whitney Canada will host its first South African Customer Connect event in conjunction with AERO South Africa 2026.

The dedicated engagement programme will provide operators, owners, maintenance organisations and aviation stakeholders with direct access to Pratt & Whitney Canada’s leadership and technical experts. Attendees will gain insights into product developments, service support initiatives and future technologies while participating in open discussions designed to strengthen relationships across the region’s aviation community.

Safety symposium

Another addition to the 2026 programme is a Safety Symposium powered by PilotInsure.

Designed by pilots for pilots, the symposium will bring together aviation professionals, operators and safety advocates to discuss practical operational challenges unique to the Southern African flying environment. Through expert presentations, interactive discussions and collaborative engagement, the initiative aims to strengthen safety awareness and foster a stronger safety culture throughout the aviation community.

As safety continues to be a cornerstone of aviation success, the symposium is expected to become a flagship feature of future editions of AERO South Africa.

Business matchmaking

Business development remains at the heart of AERO South Africa.

The event’s Business Matchmaking Programme will facilitate targeted meetings between exhibitors, buyers, operators, investors and decision-makers, creating opportunities for meaningful partnerships and business growth. Previous editions demonstrated the programme’s ability to generate productive conversations and tangible business outcomes for participants.

Speakers Theatre

A key attraction at AERO South Africa 2026 will be a Speakers Theatre, where aviation experts, exhibitors and thought leaders will share insights on the industry’s most pressing topics.

The programme will feature discussions on aviation technology, operational efficiency, training, maintenance, regulatory developments, safety, innovation and future opportunities within the Southern African aviation market.

* For more information, visit https://aerosouthafrica.za.messefrankfurt.com/pretoria/en.html