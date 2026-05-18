SA agency redesigns rooms with AI

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Visitors on the Meridian Realty website can now view AI-generated room redesigns within listing photos.

Meridian Realty, a South African real estate agency, has launched a website feature called Reimagine that allows online visitors to preview different flooring, wall colours and finishes directly within a property listing photo.

Reimagine is powered by Roomvo, an AI-powered room visualisation tool. According to the company, listings using this technology see up to double the time spent on page, and up to 170% higher conversion from online interest to in-person showings.

“As South African buyers increasingly look for ways to personalise properties before viewing them, demand is growing for tools that go beyond static listings,” says Meridian Realty. “Internationally, interactive visualisation features are already driving higher engagement and longer time spent on listings, as buyers move from passive browsing to active exploration.”

Antonie Goosen, Meridian Realty principal and founder, says: “Buying a home is as much an emotional decision as it is a financial one. This technology allows buyers to move beyond what they see today and explore what a property could become for them. It makes the experience far more personal and far more engaging.”

Pawel Rajszel, Roomvo CEO, says: “Meridian Realty understood something that most agencies are still figuring out, buyers don’t just want to see a home, they want to picture themselves in it. That’s exactly what Roomvo makes possible, and we’re glad to be part of how Meridian is bringing that experience to South African buyers.”

Instead of relying purely on imagination, buyers can now interact with a property in real time, experimenting with different styles that reflect their own preferences.

Goosen says: “One of the biggest challenges in property is that many buyers struggle to visualise potential. A space may feel dated or empty, but with the right changes it can be completely transformed. This tool helps bridge that gap instantly.

“What is important for us is not just adopting new technology but adopting the right technology that adds real value to our clients. If a buyer can better understand a home before they even walk through the door, it leads to more confident decisions and more meaningful engagements.

“When someone can picture themselves living in a space, styled to their own taste, it changes the way they engage with that property. It moves them from passive browsing to active consideration.”

The feature aligns with a growing trend where buyers are already experimenting with AI tools to visualise changes, often outside of the property platform itself.

“What we are doing is bringing that capability directly into the listing experience in a way that keeps buyers on-site and gives them the tools to make more confident decisions,” says Goosen. “It keeps the buyer engaged and gives them the tools they need to make better decisions.

“For us, it is about helping clients see possibility. Property is not just about what exists today, but about what it can become. If we can help unlock that vision earlier in the journey, we are adding real value.”