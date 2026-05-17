Kaspersky targets unwanted calls

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Who Calls, a new app now available in South Africa, gives users more control over unwanted mobile communication.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has launched a caller-identification app in South Africa that can identify unknown callers and block spam. The Who Calls app competes directly with Truecaller, a platform that has long dominated the country’s caller-identification market.

However, unlike Truecaller, Who Calls does not require users to register. The new app displays information linked to unfamiliar numbers, including banks, delivery services and other organisations. Available details can include caller category, business name and community-based reputation data.

“Unwanted and suspicious calls remain a widespread global challenge, disrupting daily communication and creating unnecessary stress,” says Kaspersky. “Nearly one-third of unknown calls globally are identified as spam or fraud, highlighting the scale of nuisance and scam activity affecting consumers and businesses alike. Rather than simply labelling calls, users increasingly expect tools that help them manage their communication effectively and confidently.

“Who Calls uses machine learning algorithms together with aggregated, anonymised community feedback and user interaction patterns to assess call reputation. Users can report suspicious numbers, contributing to the continuously updated community database. The application works without requiring users to register their phone number or provide sensitive personal information.”

Who Calls can detect WhatsApp spam on Android. The app can filter incoming calls, identify callers such as research firms, block spam, and add suspicious WhatsApp callers to a shared database to help protect other users.

The app is available in free versions for Android and iOS, alongside paid annual subscriptions for both platforms. A monthly subscription and a seven-day trial are also available for iOS users through App Store billing.

Depending on the version and platform, users can block calls by category, manually check details linked to phone numbers, and access outgoing call protection features. Android users can block calls from unknown or international numbers and receive SMS phishing protection. Paid versions add advanced call-management tools and remove advertising.

Chris Norton, Kaspersky GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, says: “With the launch of Kaspersky Who Calls, we are giving our customers more than basic call protection – we are giving them control over their daily communication. Users want to protect their time, reduce stress and feel confident when answering or making a call. Kaspersky Who Calls is designed as a practical and user-friendly solution that helps them stay securely connected without unnecessary interruptions.”

Where to download Kaspersky Who Calls