‘The Last of Us’ S2 infects the screen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the new season airing on Showmax from today, old wounds resurface as Joel and Ellie face growing threats from zombies – and each other.

In the new season of The Last of Us, survivors Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other in a world that has grown even more dangerous and unpredictable. They now face new human enemies alongside the ongoing threat of fungal-infected zombies.

The post-apocalyptic drama’s second season takes place five years after the events of the first. It is streaming on Showmax from today (14 April 2025), with new episodes releasing weekly on Mondays.

Spoilers incoming, if you haven’t watched Season 1.

At the end of The Last of Us season one, Joel rescues Ellie from the Fireflies after learning that their plan to develop a cure would require fatal brain surgery on her. He kills the medical team and Marlene, the group’s leader, before fleeing with Ellie.

When Ellie wakes, Joel lies about what happened, claiming the Fireflies had stopped searching for a cure. The season closes with Ellie asking Joel if he’s telling the truth – he insists he is.

The second season is based on the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II, developed by Naughty Dog. The series is set decades into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which transforms its hosts into aggressive creatures and has led to the collapse of society.

Cast and awards

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) stars as Joel, with Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie. Abby, a new key character, is played by Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart).

Photo courtesy Multichoice.

The cast includes Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Young Mazino (Beef), Ariela Barer (Runaways), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Tati Gabrielle (You).

In 2024, The Last of Us won seven Critics Choice Super Awards, including Best Horror and Best Superhero, as well as Best Actor (Pedro Pascal), Actress (Bella Ramsey) and Villain (Melanie Lynskey). The show collected eight Emmys, including Guest Actor and Actress prizes for Murray Bartlett and Storm Reid.