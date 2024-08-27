Discover the hidden foundation of gaming

PC gaming has become a beloved pastime for many South Africans, with the ability to access a vast library of popular AAA-classified titles. However, the growing demand for complex, graphically intensive games has presented new challenges for local gamers. As game install sizes continue to balloon, sometimes exceeding 200GB, players are faced with issues like lengthy boot times, slow load speeds, and performance bottlenecks during multiplayer sessions.

The Growing Demand for Complex Games

The growing demand for complex games in South Africa mirrors global trends. With each update, more features such as 4K textures, complex graphics, and audio are added, thereby increasing the size of the game, which will further adversely impact the load time. To address this problem, investing in a reliable and high-performing storage device is essential to enhance the gaming experience. Popular operating systems may require 20 GB of space, but when you download as many as three to four AAA-classified games, the storage capacity must be increased. This is where the solid-state drive (SSD) storage devices play a crucial role.

The Benefits of SSD Storage

An SSD provides smooth gameplay, especially for South African gamers who enjoy complex titles. Many such games perform a large number of tiny read and write operations during gameplay, which usually result in hundreds of megabytes of data transfer. While upgrading to an SSD may not increase frames per second (FPS), it can enhance the performance of open-world titles with game engines that load new areas and textures. The larger bandwidth and low latency of SSDs help in accelerating and thereby processing the command. The latest NVMe technology-based SSDs, such as those offered in the WD_BLACK portfolio, should help to resolve these issues for gamers.

Ghassan Azzi, sales director for Africa at Western Digital

The Future of Gaming Storage

As the industry grows and the demand for complex games increases, storage devices are also evolving. For example, there is NVMe, which enables faster speeds on SSDs. The technology not only allows a faster installation of a game, thereby letting the gameplay begin almost instantly, but also further aids in recording. For e-sports players, recording gameplay is a vital part of the entire journey; thus, the technology makes it easier to edit videos, which can be quickly streamed.

The Rise of Professional Gaming in South Africa

The rise of professional gaming in South Africa has further underscored the importance of optimised storage. As the country’s esports scene continues to grow, aspiring players are recognising the need for powerful, customisable PC setups that can handle the demands of loading, recording, and editing gameplay. NVMe,-based SSDs, such as those in the WD_BLACK portfolio, are well-equipped to meet these requirements, empowering South African gamers to take their skills to the next level.

As the gaming industry evolves, storage technology must keep pace. Innovations like NVMe are paving the way for a future where lightning-fast load times, seamless gameplay, and effortless content creation become the norm. By embracing these advancements, South African gamers can unlock new levels of performance and immersion, solidifying the country’s position as a rising force in the global gaming landscape.