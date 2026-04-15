Rubrik guards Google Workspace data

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A new cyber resilience platform for Gmail and Drives protects against online threats.

Rubrik has launched a system that can provide an independent cyber resilience layer for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives. The new platform, Data Protection for Google Workspace, is designed to move beyond passive archiving to offer air-gapped backups and near-instant recovery from ransomware, malicious insider activity, and accidental deletions.

The system forms part of Rubrik Security Cloud, a data security platform designed to secure, monitor, and recover data across enterprise, cloud, and software-as-a-service environments.

Many organisations assume Google Workspace includes full backup capabilities, but native tools focus on retention rather than complete recovery. The new platform aims to address these gaps by enabling faster recovery from data loss and cyber incidents across widely used collaboration tools.

Google Workspace, a suite of AI productivity tools used by more than 11-million enterprises, presents a large data protection surface. Rubrik positions Data Protection for Google Workspace as an end-to-end cyber resilience layer.

“Organisations can’t protect data in isolation,” says Anneka Gupta, Rubrik chief product officer. “Modern resilience requires us to see the entire estate at once. Rubrik is built on three pillars of resilience – data, identity, and AI – because an attack or error in one is a direct threat to the entire ecosystem. With our deep collaboration with Google Cloud, our core mission is to empower today’s organisations with a unified platform that offers trust and complete cyber resilience.”

Organisations increasingly rely on cloud-based collaboration tools, placing greater emphasis on data protection and recovery capabilities as part of broader IT and security strategies.