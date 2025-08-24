Agent Rewind reverses AI mistakes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new tool provides organisations with visibility into AI agents’ actions and the ability to safely roll back unintended changes.

Agent Rewind enables organisations to undo mistakes made by agentic AI. Launched by Rubrik, the tool is powered by Predibase, which was recently acquired by the security and AI firm.

Agent Rewind provides visibility into agents’ actions and enables enterprises to reverse those changes to applications and data.

“As companies consider investing in AI, they often don’t take into account the mistakes that AI agents can and will make,” says Johnny Yu, research manager at IDC. “Agentic AI introduces the concept of ‘non-human error,’ and as with its human counterpart, organisations should explore solutions that allow them to correct potentially catastrophic mistakes made by agentic AI.”

Rubrik chief product officer Anneka Gupta says: “As AI agents gain autonomy and optimise for outcomes, unintended errors can lead to business downtime. Agent Rewind integrates Predibase’s advanced AI infrastructure with Rubrik’s recovery capabilities to enable enterprises to embrace agentic AI confidently. Today’s organisations will now have a clear process to trace, audit, and safely rewind undesired AI actions.”

AI agents possess significant potential, yet, like humans, they are prone to mistakes that result in unintended business disruption. Recent incidents of AI agent errors highlight a spectrum of situations ranging from technical malfunctions and legal issues to even the deletion of entire production databases.

A recent study found that AI agents are frequently becoming disoriented, choosing incorrect shortcuts, and struggling to complete even simple multi-step tasks, revealing critical flaws that undermine their reliability and effectiveness.

Agent Rewind provides visibility into AI actions and creates audit trails with immutable snapshots. These features enable safe rollback. Existing observability tools show what happened, but they do not explain why or offer a way to reverse high-risk outcomes.

Chad Pallett, chief information security officer at BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, says: “Agent Rewind will close the loop on what happened, why it happened, and how to undo it. When using AI, there is a need for observability and secure rollback. Rubrik and Predibase will provide not just data safety and model speed, but also AI recoverability. In a market craving true observability and remediation, Agent Rewind is the answer I’ve been waiting for.”