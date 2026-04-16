Shopaygo merges marketplace, payments, logistics

Photo courtesy Bob.

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A new Bob platform aims to handle buying payments and delivery within a unified system.

Bob, a South African ecommerce platform which evolved from bidorbuy, is rolling out an integrated ecommerce concept that aims to unify marketplace, payments and logistics into a seamless, connected experience. The new product, called Shopaygo, aims to remove the stops between shopping, paying and sending.

What Shopaygo does

Through the Bob platform, users can move between the marketplace (Bob Shop), payments (Bob Pay), and delivery and fulfilment services (Bob Go and Bob Box), enabling an ecommerce journey to take place within a single flow. These services are available as part of the shopping experience on Bob Shop or individually depending on business needs.

By integrating these services, Shopaygo can address key trust challenges in online commerce. These includes secure payments, reliable delivery and clear visibility over transactions from purchase through to fulfilment. Shopaygo is designed to support real-world use, including buying, selling, or sending across the country.

Why this matters now

As South Africa’s ecommerce continues its growth trajectory, says Bob, expectations around the online experience are shifting.

While South Africans are comfortable shopping online, says Bob, users increasingly expect simplicity, convenience and reliability. Shoppers can still face frustrations like multiple providers for payments and organising deliveries.

Globally, this has driven a shift towards more integrated platforms that aim to bring multiple parts of the transaction journey together. Rather than navigating separate services, says the ecommerce company, users are gravitating towards ecosystems that simplify the process end-to-end.

Locally, this trend is being reinforced by the rise of side hustles and small businesses, increasing demand for platforms that can support selling, payments and delivery within a single system.

From bidorbuy to a broader platform

Bob’s evolution reflects wider changes in South Africa’s digital economy. The platform grew out of bidorbuy, one of the country’s earliest and most recognisable online marketplaces, and has since expanded into payments and logistics offerings. Shopaygo is one of the next steps in connecting these capabilities into a more cohesive platform.

“Shopaygo is a response to the shift,” says Anita Erasmus, of CEO-designate. “Whether you are buying something, building a side hustle, or growing a small business, Bob brings together several services to support the full online experience.

“Online shopping should feel simple. Whether you’re finding a great deal, running a small business or sending something to family, it shouldn’t feel complicated or time-consuming.”