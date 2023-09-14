Salesforce turns Einstein into AI Copilot

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco this week, generative AI was given a new co-pilot.

Organisations ranging from the American Automobile Association (AAA) to Heathrow Airport will use a new artificial intelligence (AI) “co-pilot” from Salesforce to improve productivity,

drive revenue and create personalised experiences.

At the Salesforce Dreamforce conference in San Francisco this week, the company introduced the next generation of its artificial intelligence technology, Einstein, which has been primarily used for predictions based on data analytics.

Einstein Copilot is an out-of-the-box conversational AI assistant that is now built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. Einstein Copilot will drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language, and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud.

Einstein Copilot Studio will allow companies to customise Einstein Copilot with specific prompts, skills, and AI models to close sales deals faster, streamline customer service, auto-create websites based on personalised browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, among hundreds of other business tasks. Einstein Copilot Studio will also provide configurability to make Einstein Copilot available for use across other consumer-facing channels like websites to power real-time chat, Slack, WhatsApp, or SMS.

A secure AI architecture called Einstein Trust Layer will be natively built into Salesforce to allow teams to generate higher-quality AI results by grounding responses with customer data, while preserving their company’s data privacy and security standards.

Salesforce’s new advancements put AI to work for millions of CRM users, and are fundamentally reshaping how people build and interact with business applications to achieve higher performance and job satisfaction.

Einstein Copilot will generate trusted and accurate recommendations and content to accomplish specific tasks like building digital storefronts, drafting custom code, creating data visualisations, or providing sales associates with recommended steps to close deals fast. It is securely grounded with customer data from Salesforce Data Cloud, including customer data, enterprise content, telemetry data, Slack conversations, and other structured and unstructured data to ensure that Einstein Copilot makes well-informed and accurate decisions.

Before Einstein Copilot, other generative AI copilot solutions had to be run as separate applications that were not integrated within the flow of work and could not easily or securely use trusted company data to generate relevant or consistent results from large language models.