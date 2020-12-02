Rocket League Season 2 begins next week

Psyonix last night announced Rocket League’s Season 2 will go live on 9 December. The next season is a celebration of music that will introduce a new customisation option called player anthems, new songs and content from Grammy-nominated EDM artist Kaskade through a partnership with Monstercat, a new Rocket Pass, and a new arena to battle in.

Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer game with a twist – the players must control the ball with vehicles.

Psyonix provided the following information about Rocket League Season 2:



Player a nthems – This new customisation option will let players select and play Rocket League music in the Arena after scoring a goal.

– This new customisation option will let players select and play Rocket League music in the Arena after scoring a goal. New music and content from Kaskade – Psyonix partnered with long-standing partner and electronic music label Monstercat and acclaimed producer Kaskade to create an EP of songs for Rocket League Season 2. The first song, “Flip Reset,” with WILL K, is now available in-game, featured in the Season 2 trailer, and on streaming platforms.

New Rocket Pass – This season’s Rocket Pass includes music-themed items, some of which will pulse and flash to the beat of the menu and arena music. The appropriately named R3MX car and 70+ Tiers of new items will be available for those who unlock Rocket Pass Premium.

– This season’s Rocket Pass includes music-themed items, some of which will pulse and flash to the beat of the menu and arena music. The appropriately named R3MX car and 70+ Tiers of new items will be available for those who unlock Rocket Pass Premium. Neon F ields a rena – This new EDM-inspired Arena will be available in online playlists and private matches.

– This new EDM-inspired Arena will be available in online playlists and private matches. Rocket l abs – Rocket labs will return as a casual limited time mode playlist throughout the season.

– Rocket labs will return as a casual limited time mode playlist throughout the season. Additional updates – New competitive rewards, challenges, quality of life improvements, and changes to the Esports Shop are coming in Season 2 as well. More information on the changes to the Esports Shop will be available early next week.



For more information, visit the Season 2 landing page here.