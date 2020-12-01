Ndlovu Youth Choir does festive cover for Netflix

Netflix has partnered up with the award-winning Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform a cover of Square Root of Possible, from the holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure.

The music video, shot in Johannesburg, is a beautiful display of Mzansi’s diverse talent. The song is sung in 6 of the 12 official languages – English, seTswana, seSotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.

“The challenge of recording a cover of this catchy tune was staying true to the song, especially when translating it to our 6 official languages,” says Nonhlanhla Somo, lead singer of the Ndlovu Youth Choir. “Because it is such a beautiful song, we really wanted to do it justice and so we practiced for hours on end to ensure that we brought it life in a way that stayed true to the song while also encapsulating our African flare.’’

The song was transformed from an American-style theatrical piece to a song that is intrinsically African.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world’s most treasured groups, known for their stunning vocal arrangements and infectious energy.

“Our music helps people become the best version of themselves” says choir director Ralf Shmidt.

