Hidden dangers of online bookings

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The internet has revolutionised how we plan and book travel, but there are downsides to the endless array of options at our fingertips, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From flights and hotels to car rentals and experiences, everything is just a few clicks away. However, this convenience comes with a hidden risk: the ever-present threat of online scams. Even seemingly legitimate platforms can harbour fraudulent listings, leaving unsuspecting travellers stranded and out of pocket.

My recent experience serves as a stark reminder of the need for constant vigilance in the digital world.

Like many others, I planned a weekend getaway well in advance. Knowing that Stellenbosch, a popular wine region, would be bustling this time of year, I booked accommodation at the beginning of January through Booking.com, a platform I had used many times before without incident. To secure my reservation, I opted to pay the full amount upfront – a common practice, especially during peak seasons. Everything seemed in order.

As the weekend approached, I attempted to confirm our arrival and departure times with the property. My initial message went unanswered. While a little concerning, I did not panic. However, when I followed up a few days later via WhatsApp, the response sent chills down my spine. “Hi, when on which platform have you booked?” they inquired. I promptly informed them that the booking was made through Booking.com. The reply was an alarming, “Oh no, that is not our place.”

Confusion and a growing sense of dread washed over me. I immediately revisited the Booking.com listing, meticulously checking every detail. Everything appeared legitimate. The property looked genuine, the amenities were listed, and the booking confirmation was readily available in my account. Yet, the property owner was adamant: they had no record of my reservation.

In a desperate attempt to understand what had happened, I scrolled through the reviews, something I usually do before booking. What I discovered was a crucial piece of the puzzle: the most recent review was from October 2024. This raised a red flag. While not conclusive proof of a scam, it suggested that something might be amiss. Perhaps the property had changed hands, or the listing was outdated. Or, more worryingly, perhaps it was a completely fabricated listing designed to defraud unsuspecting customers.

My attempts to resolve the issue with Booking.com have so far been unsuccessful. The platform’s customer service has been less than helpful, and the person claiming to be the property owner insists they never received any payment. I am now locked in a frustrating battle to reclaim my money, a process that is proving to be both time-consuming and emotionally draining.

The ordeal forced me to scramble for alternative accommodation at the last minute. While I managed to secure a place in nearby Somerset West, the change of location was inconvenient and disrupted my original travel plans. The experience has been a harsh lesson in the potential pitfalls of online bookings.

The key takeaway from this experience is the importance of vigilance. While online platforms offer convenience, they also create opportunities for scammers. Even if a website looks professional and trustworthy, it is crucial to exercise caution. Always double-check the details of your booking, and if possible, contact the property directly to confirm your reservation. Do not solely rely on the platform’s communication system.

And don’t rely on or expect efficiency or helpfulness from even the biggest booking sites on the planet.

Perhaps the most valuable lesson I have learned is the significance of recent reviews. While older reviews can provide some insight into a property, it is the recent feedback that truly matters. Regularly updated reviews suggest an active and engaged business, reducing the likelihood of encountering outdated listings or scams. A lack of recent reviews, as in my case, should be a warning sign to proceed with caution.

This experience has been a costly and stressful reminder that the digital world is not without its dangers. While online booking platforms offer undeniable convenience, they also require a heightened sense of awareness. By staying vigilant, verifying details, and paying close attention to recent reviews, we can minimise the risk of falling victim to online scams and ensure a smoother, more enjoyable travel experience.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.