Robot surgeon will free up doctors in cancer surgery

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) has announced its development on the first robotic delivery system used for cancer surgery.

The new Canady Surgical System (CSS) is a space-efficient, cost-effective, stand-alone solution for Robotic-Assisted Surgery during open, laparoscopic/mini-invasive, endoscopic, thoracoscopic and trans-oral surgical procedures.

Features of the new Canady Surgical System include Voice Command technology which frees up the surgeon and assistant to focus on the surgical procedure and perform other tasks. The system includes both Canady Hybrid Plasma (CHP) and Canady Helios Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CHCAP) as well as a flexible disposable scope and camera system.

Preloaded in the CSS are treatment-dosage protocols for over 30 different cancer types and a robotic-assisted image-guided navigational mapping system that delivers personalized and targeted CHCAP cancer treatments directly to the surgical site and ablating any remaining cancer cells after the tumour is removed with the CHP.

According to Jerome Canady, MD, and CEO of USMI, “Our CHCAP technology actually ablates cancer cells without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. We recently completed a Phase 1 FDA Clinical Trail using Canady Helios™ Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CHCAP) for the treatment of recurrent and stage 4 solid tumours. We see this novel technology, delivered with the precision of robotic-assisted technology, as the most exciting new form of personalized and targeted medicine being explored today.”

CHCAP has many advantages. It is performed during the surgical procedure. It is highly selective because it only targets cancer cells. And thirdly, the CHCAP treatment is personalized for specific cancer types (i.e., breast, ovarian, sarcoma, lung, colon, cervical, pancreas and other solid cancerous tumours).

The organization expects to have the new Canady Surgical System in clinical trials later this year. Protocols and site locations are being explored at this time.