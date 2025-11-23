‘Isidingo’ creator debuts YouTube comedy series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Snouts & Short Tales’, created by Gray Hofmeyr, shares the chaotic weekly antics of four quirky dogs.

Iconic South African filmmaker Gray Hofmeyr has stepped into a new format with the launch of a free weekly short-form comedy series on YouTube. Snouts & Short Tales follows four dogs who turn Hofmeyr’s backyard into a stage for constant chaos.

Hofmeyr created the television series Isidingo which has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable and enduring dramas. He has directed some of the country’s most successful comedies, including several Leon Schuster films like Mr Bones and Mama Jack.

With decades of experience shaping local humour on screen, he is widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential filmmakers.

In Snouts & Short Tales, Hofmeyr appears on camera as the slightly overwhelmed human Frank at the centre of his dogs’ daily drama. It is co-written by Hofmeyr and his son, filmmaker Ziggy, who bring their combined storytelling and comedy experience to the show.

Each of Frank’s four dogs have a distinct personality:

Tony – the blind “tough guy” who talks big.

Lucky – a huge rottweiler with the nerves of a mouse.

Cayla – the no-nonsense rescue with opinions on everything.

Leroy – the fancy fellow with some strange habits.

Each episode delivers a short, self-contained comedy story. The first six episodes include: