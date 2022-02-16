Roadmap emerges for home EV charging

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

According to Juniper Research: 55% of households that own electric vehicles in 2026 globally will charge via a home wallbox

A new Juniper Research study has found that spend on electric vehicle (EV) charging at home will exceed $16-billion globally in 2026; up from $3.4-billion in 2021. This rapid growth of more than 390% over the next 5 years is being driven by the lower cost and convenience of home charging for EVs, rather than using costly and frequently inconvenient public charging networks.

While Africa and the Middle East will also see uptake, the average annual spend on charging in this region will be the lowest in the world, due to low penetration of EVs.

Lack of access to home charging for urban residents is a major issue, but given EVs are currently high cost, the likelihood is that users will be more affluent and have access to off-street parking. The research recommended that home charging vendors and automotive manufacturers form partnerships to make home charging central to future EV transitions, given the fragmented availability and high costs of public charging networks.

The new research, EV Charging: Key opportunities, challenges & market forecasts 2021-2026, found that by 2026, over 21-million households globally will charge using a home wallbox, from just 2-million in 2021. This reflects that, while public charging networks are growing rapidly in terms of access, home wallboxes will experience very strong growth over the next 5 years.

“Home wallboxes are convenient and lower cost than alternatives, with the onus being on both car manufacturers and governments to support home charging roll-outs to secure the future of electric mobility,” says research author Nick Maynard.

The research found global hardware revenue from home charging wallboxes will reach $5.5-billion in 2026, from just $1.8-billion in 2021. The bundling of home wallboxes will incentivise users to take up specific charging points at the point of vehicle purchase. The report recommended that EV charger manufacturers focus on partnerships with car manufacturers to accelerate adoption, or they will be overtaken by better-partnered manufacturers.

* Download the free whitepaper here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/how-ev-charging-is-driving-electric-mobility