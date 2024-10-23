Robots are rising – and bringing sci-fi to reality

Photo: JENNY GRIESEL

Robots are transitioning from simple helpers to intelligent companions and will soon enter our daily lives, writes JASON BANNIER from the Singularity Summit.

Humanoid robots have already become part of modern life, working as hotel assistants, bartenders, and providing entertainment. While the advanced autonomy and complexity imagined by science fiction writers like Isaac Asimov has yet to be fully realised, we are close to a more practical reality.

“Within the next decade, most of you, if not all of you, are going to have a robot in your home,” said Benjamin Rosman, professor in AI and robotics at the University of the Witwatersrand, during a keynote presentation at the SingularityU South Africa Summit this week.

Rosman, who is also co-founder and CSO of Africa’s first AI large language model creator Lelapa AI, said that one might see these future robots as appliances, computers, tools, or maybe as a friend – a living being with which one will cohabit.

“All that’s going to matter is, over time, you’re going to find yourself wondering how on Earth you ran your home without this thing.”

Asimov’s writings no longer seem like far-fetched science fiction, as technologies like AI are poised to bring his ideas to life. The annual summit explores these possibilities, along with transformative technologies, sustainable development, and innovation, with the goal of shaping the future and improving lives.

Rosman said: “We’re the vehicles for AI to connect to reality. But what if that changed? It will change and it’s already changing – and the way that it changes is going to be through the convergence with hardware.”

He proposed two key points: first, AI tools are increasingly integrated into business processes and physical operations, like regulating electricity and water; second, AI can be embodied in robots, allowing it to interact with the physical world.

“There’s been a lot of work lately, as we’ve seen various ideas coming into place things like computer vision, natural language, understanding, behaviour, learning. This has led to more adaptable robots, and typically, there’s a big focus on human robot collaboration.

“Really it’s about humans and robots being able to work alongside each other in kind of close quarters, without interfering with each other, without getting in the way, and importantly, without the humans getting hurt.”

Rosman said that advancements in hardware, software, and computing have led to a new generation of robots, such as robot dogs from companies like Unitree and Boston Dynamics. These robots are highly mobile, adaptive, and capable of navigating dynamic environments rather than being confined to controlled spaces.

For example, the Go2 robot dog can move efficiently in different environments, using sensors like LIDAR to map surroundings and avoid obstacles. With AI integration, it can understand and execute complex human instructions, marking significant progress toward widespread use in industries by 2030, according to Rosman.

Photo: JENNY GRIESEL

“We’re seeing robots increasingly take on dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks, such as rescue missions or exploring hazardous areas like the Sterkfontein caves.”

He said that personalisation is becoming a major theme, with robots anticipating human needs, such as fetching tools during tasks to make interactions more seamless. As AI becomes embodied in physical robots, it mimics human intelligence by interacting with the real world, making AI more efficient and capable of solving human problems.

With digital and physical realities merging, we’re nearing a future where robots not only perform tasks but adapt and evolve alongside us, echoing the Greek philosopher and scientist Aristotle’s vision of automated labour changing society.

Can we have feelings for machines?

Dr Carlo van de Weijer, GM AI Systems Institute at Technische Universiteit Eindhoven, asked during an earlier keynote at the summit: “Can we have feelings for machines? Now, we can.”

He draws from his experience supporting the University of Eindhoven’s robotic football team at a Robocup match, where a last-minute equalizer ignited cheers from a crowd of 3,000. It was not just the robots’ advanced skills that stood out, but the extraordinary way the audience responded to the moment.

Photo: JASON BANNIER

“That was one of the proofs over there, [that we can have feelings for machines. And this different combination that we’re going to have with technology is going to change rapidly if this AI comes in and makes it perhaps even more intelligent than we have.”

He said that seeing a goal and adapting one’s behaviour to achieve it is what makes us human – it is the definition of intelligence. If this goal-oriented adaptive behaviour is given to machines, it represents something fundamentally different from classical automation.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

