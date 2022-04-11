Retire old IT equipment the right way

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As computers age, there is more than just the cost of new equipment to consider. Dell unpacks the security and environmental risks of bad disposal of IT equipment for South African businesses

Dell Technologies has expanded its Asset Recovery Services with more availability across South Africa. The service supports the recycling of any brand of laptop, desktop, server, peripheral, or accessory, helping customers with sustainable recycling and recovery services at scale.

Since 2008, Dell has recovered more than 2.5 billion electronics through its takeback programmes, supporting businesses in sustainably retiring IT assets. Asset Recovery Services provides a modern, simplified and standardised offer to help customers scale their recycling efforts. The offer includes a new, online self-service portal that simplifies asset disposition even more – providing businesses with real-time value estimates, comprehensive resources and streamlined takeback of devices.

“Every year, the world produces millions of metric tons of electronic and electrical equipment waste, which is damaging to our planet when not disposed of properly,” says Doug Woolley, managing director of Dell Technologies South Africa. “Asset Recovery Services play a critical step in helping customers responsibly retire equipment and reduce their overall environmental footprint. As a global company, we take seriously our commitment and opportunities to divert e-waste from landfills. By scaling our services for securely recycling electronics and IT equipment, we are contributing to our ambitious goal to recycle or reuse one device for each one sold by 2030.”

Maximising IT value and time

There are no unit minimums for businesses of all sizes, whether managing a central or remote workforce. The service offers the flexibility and control to oversee and track the entire process online via the self-service portal. Users can benefit from real-time value estimates to get the most out of their equipment and simplify their systems’ lifecycle.

Protecting businesses with security services

When customers turn in their devices, data is removed in alignment with data sanitisation standards to minimise customer exposure to data security breaches. Asset Recovery Services now offer extra options for added protection:

Onsite data sanitisation – Data is cleared from devices onsite before the equipment leaves a customer’s facility.

– Data is cleared from devices onsite before the equipment leaves a customer’s facility. Onsite hard-drive shred – Hard drives with data are disposed of through physical destruction and recycled according to local guidelines.

The availability of Dell Asset Recovery Services will make it possible for South African organisations to correctly dispose of their end-of-life electronic equipment. This is critical, as the Department of Environmental Affairs has stated that e-waste makes up 5% to 8% of municipal solid waste and is growing three times faster than any other form of waste.