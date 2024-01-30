Ask Arthur: What can I do with old gadgets?

Photo by Microsoft Bing Image creator based on a Prompt made by Gadget

A reader asks how best to dispose of obsolete tech. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK offers a range of advice.

Q: What can I do with old gadgets that don’t work anymore? I don’t just want to throw them away and they;re not worth fixing.

A: You’re talking about e-waste – a growing problem worldwide as people dispose of obsolete tech that may contain toxic elements, and could be disposed of in a more sustainable way.

South Africa’s National Waste Management Strategy 2020, published by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, is intended to divert waste from landfills, based on building a “secondary resources economy” to repurpose usable waste. This is known as the circular economy and takes many forms. The strategy has a hierarchy of approaches, in the order of “Refuse and reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Dispose”, meaning that throwing something in the bin should be a last resort.

Given the disgraceful extent of litter and poor waste management across South Africa, the moment you move away from main roads and affluent areas, however, don’t expect the government to help.

Here are some things you can do.

• Donate it to charity. Many charities collect secondhand goods for resale or repurpose and will often have relationships with e-waste organisations or refurbishing operations.

• Send it to a certified e-waste recycling facility. South Africa has many of these, and they dispose of e-waste responsibly. Visit the E-waste Association of SA at ewasa.org and scroll down to its interactive map containing comprehensive details of affiliated organisations.

• Some retailers, like Hi-Fi Corporation and Makro, offer take-back programs for old electronics. They also have drop-off points for e-waste.

• A non-profit organisation called Circular Energy hosts e-waste collection days at shopping centres, usually aligned with international e-Waste Day on 14 October, but look out for announcements at local malls.

“Our e-collection day is about making sustainable choices accessible and convenient for everyone,” says Patricia Schröder, a spokesperson for Circular Energy. “With technology constantly evolving, it’s crucial that we address the challenge of e-waste responsibly. By providing a hassle-free opportunity to recycle unwanted devices, we hope to inspire positive change in our community.”

She says Circular Energy’s commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond recycling; it’s about encouraging a broader shift towards sustainable practices.

Bear in mind, then, that even if a gadget doesn’t work anymore, it still contains valuable materials that can be recycled and reused. Responsibly disposing of old electronics helps protect the environment and conserves resources.