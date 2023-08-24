Gadget of the Week: Reno 10 Pro+ flags the flagships

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The likes of Samsung, Huawei and Apple should start paying attention to Oppo, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the new top-of-the-range smartphone from Oppo, is not going to dethrone the current high-end devices from the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Apple, but serves notice that the brand intends to be counted among the flagship devices.

The phone is labelled The Portrait Expert, and it matches up to the best in that role, even if it doesn’t boast the most megapixels. A 64MP periscope telephoto camera combines with a Portrait Expert Engine to prove a common argument that the software is critical to effective phone cameras. It comes with expert-level Portrait Tuning, which further enhances this capacity.

Of course, it starts with the hardware: the telephoto provides a 71 mm equivalent focal length, with a large f/2.5 aperture and 1/2″ camera sensor. This makes it ideal for professional-looking portrait images.

This all positions it right up there with the best, only marginally behind the Apple iPhone Pro Max, at a far lower price.

That said, it is not a cheap device, and not all the features live up to the same positioning.

The rest of the camera array is okay for its price, with a 50 MP 24mm wide angle lens bringing an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8 MP ultrawide lends opening up from f/2.2. That’s a fair amount of light and versatility, but it did fall short in capturing close-up images, and beyond the portrait it was closer to a mid-range camera, if at the top end of the mid-range.

The selfie camera has a generous 32MP lens, well above that of most other flagships, but only offers HD recording, compared to 4K on equivalent devices from Apple and Samsung.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a high 94% screen-to-body ratio, and offers up a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels – described by Oppo as 1.5K – or 451 pixel per inch density. It comes with cutting edge HDR10+ video, and is certified by both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Its ProXDR Smart Display Control uses an AI image recognition algorithm to detect light sources and adjust screen brightness when it detects sunsets or streetlights.

As with most upper-end Oppo phones, the Reno 10 Pro+ shoots the lights out – or rather, keeps them going – in battery charging technology. The 4700mAh battery – nowadays a standard size – is only half the story. Oppo’s proprietary 100W SuperVooc flash charge takes the battery from 0 to 50% in 10 minutes or 0 to 100% in 27 minutes.

It’s a great looking device, 8.28mm slim and weighing194g, and starts at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by a Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ 4 nm 1st gen chip, for a good multitasking experience. However, the likes of Samsung are onto the 2nd gen Snapdragons, and more powerful models.

It also lags in its operating system, Color OS version 13.1, built on top of Android 13. It almost hides the versatility of Android in its settings, and some controls that meet usually obvious needs, like preventing automatic playing of sound, seem non-existent.

That said, it looks and feels like a high-end device, with an elegant design and a comfortable feel in the hand. The camera array is thoughtfully designed, so that the Reno 10 Pro+ looks good from the front and back.

What does it cost?

The Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G is available for R22,999 from service providers.

Why does it matter?

Liam Faurie, Oppo South Africa head of go-to-market and operations, says it’s all about the portrait: “We have worked to create the ultimate portrait shooting experience for our users, which comes down to capturing every bit of visual information and real, raw emotion to restore the moment as close as to what you see. No matter the lighting or how far one is, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is geared to always make the subject of the portrait the main character, even in a crowded environment. It’s the coup de grace that turns a portrait into a masterpiece.”

What are the biggest negatives?

Difficulty with close up focus

User interface lags behind its competitors

Expensive for its features

What are the biggest positives?

A dream for portrait makers.

Light, slim and elegant.

Supports infrared remote control for smart devices like TV and aircon.

Fantastic battery management.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee