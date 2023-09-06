Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G combines beauty and power 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Advanced battery technology makes the handset both an everyday and all-day phone.

Packing a smartphone with all the latest technology so that it boasts impressive specs on paper is one thing; crafting a device that enhances users’ everyday lives is quite another.

Oppo says the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, which made its local debut two months ago, achieves both.

The device boasts high-end technology, including a 50-megapixel main camera, 112° ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This allows users to capture crisp, clear portraits in a variety of lighting conditions. It also houses up to 24GB of memory for smooth, seamless multi-tasking and high levels of performance.

Beyond that, with SuperVooc charging, the device enhances users’ digital lifestyle in an especially relevant way for South African users, by helping them get through a busy day or handling power cuts and load-shedding.

Particular attention has been paid to the battery. By using double cells in series, the battery’s high-capacity 3C cells are able to deliver more power and efficiency.

The 4700mAh battery is augmented by Oppo’s proprietary 100W SuperVooc flash charging, which takes the device from 0 to 50% in 10 minutes or 0 to 100% in 27 minutes.

Having a fully charged smartphone in under 30 minutes is a game-changer for those who rely on their smartphone to see them through their day. For example, a quick five minutes of charge of Reno10 Pro+ 5G can:

Support 3.3 hours’ worth of watching YouTube,

Offer three hours of access to Instagram for three hours

Provides 3.2 hours of Whatsapp communication

Oppo has further equipped the Reno10 series with its Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology to extend battery life. This technology has earned SEAL awards for sustainability, environment, performance and leadership.

The BHE technology optimises how the battery is utilised, charged, and maintained over time. It employs a combination of software algorithms and hardware innovations to ensure that the battery operates at its optimal capacity. This technology monitors charging patterns, usage behaviour, and environmental factors to make real-time adjustments and recommendations that can contribute to better battery health and longevity.

By intelligently controlling current and voltage through real-time monitoring, users can more effectively extend the charging life of the battery. The technology ensures the device that has a longer lifespan of around four years, due to the 80% battery retention rate.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G can be used for work, play, to generate an income through creating content, or for plain old Whatsapp communication, thanks to battery technology making it both an every day and all-day phone.

However, for a device to be an everyday phone, it also must look and feel the part. It must be appealing to use, both aesthetically and ergonomically.

To this end, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G boasts a large, sharp 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with colours that are as close to true colour as possible while still being vibrant. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth, easy-on-the-eye visuals, in games, movies, or browsing the internet.

With slim bezels and curved edges, a curved glass back with an oval-shaped camera module, and a striking colour scheme, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is as much a pleasure to hold as it is to look at.

As a result, the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G finds the balance between offering tech-savvy customers a device that is both aesthetically pleasing and offers great usability.