Unleash the artist in you with Lenovo

What is it?

Lenovo has released its new Tab P12 in South Africa, building on its recent predecessor, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2.

Outside, the two appear to be very similar and have features that are comparable. However, the Tab P12 has more sophisticated technology that will help you put your talents to the test. Lenovo has upgraded it with cutting edge technology in order to compete with the newest smartphones.

The Lenovo Tab P12 comes with an AMOLED 12.7” screen, substantially bigger than the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, which has an 11.5” screen. The tablets both come with a Dolby Vision display, intended to produce high dynamic range video, which allows one to view images and videos as well as movies in crisp colours. The screen is massive, with 3k resolution, or one-and-a-half times HD. Both tablets come with Quad JBL speakers, for immersive sound.

As expected, while the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 came with Android 12, the Lenovo Tab 12 uses Android 13, with the latest Google mobile operating system for tablets. The Tab 12 has 256GB storage that enables users to easily download games,

Music and videos, but I found the storage a bit low for a multi-function device. However, it does accept micro-SD cards as external memory, which can be used as backup storage for pictures and videos. The tablet has 8GB of RAM and uses an Octa-core processor with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a mid-range option that balances power with performance.

Camera quality is not so great, but that is expected for a tablet with a 13MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The emphasis is on the 12.7” 3k LCD screen, rather than on cameras, as would be the case with handsets.

Making sketches and adding colours to them brings out the artist in me. It could be quite handy for fashion designers and other creatives. The tablet design oozes class and shouts professional, and makes you want to own it.

I like the fact that you can also use it as your second screen and not hesitate to take it wherever you like, if you wish to work remotely and comfortably. The only issue you might encounter is its weight, as it weighs 615 grams. I found it a bit heavy to carry around but, on a brighter note, it fits in larger handbags.

The tablet comes with a Lenovo Keyboard Pack with a 2-in-1 keyboard and stand cover that connects magnetically to the tablet. The device responds instantly, recognising the keyboard without requiring any Bluetooth connection. Unlike most keyboards, it does not need to be charged or switched on. The cover offers all round protection while also housing a pen holder and a stand to support the tablet.

Once the keyboard was attached, it felt like I was using a regular laptop, so seamless was the integration with the tablet.

Unlike the Precision pen on the Lenovo Tab 11 Pro Gen 2, which charges wirelessly by attaching it magnetically at the back of the tablet, the Tab Pen Plus 3 uses a type C charger, which I felt was a bit disappointing for a newer tablet. The magnetic connection on the P12 keeps it safe, but without charging out. The Pen does, however, need a button to switch it on in order to pair to the tablet. After that it works seamlessly.

What does it cost?

The Lenovo Tab P12 costs R15,393.00

Why does it matter?

Because of its larger screen and the Lenovo Keyboard Pack that is bundled with it, the tablet can be a wonderful choice for those who work remotely. However, the tablet itself is not a significant step up from the Lenovo Tab 11 Pro Gen 2, aside from the version of the Android operating system. Although it is quite pricey, if you like a larger screen for multitasking., it will be a big productivity booster.

What are the biggest Negatives?

Not easy to carry around, as it feels a bit heavy, especially with the Keyboard Pack .

The magnetic attachment for the Pen Plus 3 does not charge it.

No headphone jack.

Camera and video quality are not that great.

What are the biggest positives?