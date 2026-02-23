Renault Duster is all about Zen

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Renault Duster Zen keeps its legendary grit and adds a high-tech heartbeat, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Renault Duster Zen is expected to be a sensible sport utility vehicle built for daily life. But it also houses a surprisingly strong technology offering. The Duster slips useful features into routine in ways that make daily driving feel smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable.

At the heart of the experience is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces a healthy mix of power and efficiency. The engine pairs with a smooth automatic transmission that seems well suited to urban commutes and longer highway stretches. The gearbox shifts unobtrusively, allowing the technology beneath the bonnet to work in the background rather than attracting attention.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the cabin, the Duster Zen struck me as practical without feeling basic. The central touchscreen infotainment system, with a 10.1-inch screen, became my daily co-pilot. It supports smartphone mirroring through Android Auto, which meant my navigation, playlists, and messages were always within easy reach. The interface itself is intuitive, avoiding the layered menus that can turn quick adjustments into a distraction. I found myself interacting with it naturally, which is exactly how in-car technology should behave.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The digital driver display provides clear and concise information. Fuel usage, range, and trip data are all presented in a format that is easy to read at a glance. It gave me the sense that the vehicle was working with me, not overwhelming me with unnecessary graphics or animations.

Parking in tight shopping centre spaces can often test one’s patience, but the Duster’s cameras made positioning the vehicle feel almost effortless. The system provides a composite view around the vehicle, helping me judge distances accurately and avoid those awkward moments of inching forward and back repeatedly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology also plays a reassuring role in the experience. Blind spot monitoring proved useful on busy multi-lane roads, alerting me to keep an eye on vehicles lingering where mirrors alone might miss them.

Climate control in the Zen model is manual rather than automatic, but the system works efficiently and responds quickly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The seats in both the front and back of the Duster are firm and comfortable. The front seats are manually adjustable. The boot capacity is ample for a family of four going on holiday. The fuel consumption proved to be commendably low, averaging around 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

*Pricing for the Renault Duster starts at R489,999.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.