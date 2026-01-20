Renault Capturs the SUV market

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Designed with everyday life in mind, the Renault Captur is a car made for living, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

More than a decade ago, Renault decided that the B-segment deserved a little more sparkle. The result was the Renault Captur, a compact SUV infused with the brand’s “voiture à vivre” (Franch for: “a car for living”) philosophy.

The Captur set out to be comfortable, adaptable and easy to live with, offering a raised driving position, a flexible interior, with a city-friendly footprint. Fast forward to today and the Captur is still marching to its own beat.

The latest iteration feels more in tune with modern life. It arrives with a more assertive design, a spirited 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, and the OpenR Link infotainment system, while holding firmly onto the versatility and personality that made it such a success in the first place. Two-tone body colours, generous interior space and a well-curated selection of high-tech features ensure that the Captur stands out in crowded segment.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The refreshed model brings a renewed exterior design with a bold new grille, chiselled bonnet, redesigned bumpers and striking alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 19 inches, depending on trim. The look is athletic and modern, especially in the new urban grey paintwork paired with the Esprit Alpine finish.

Driving the Captur around the busy roads surrounding Hartebeespoortdam proved to be a fitting test of its character. Between stop-start traffic, winding dam roads and the occasional impatient minibus taxi, the Captur felt in control. The raised seating position offers excellent visibility, which is invaluable when navigating congestion, while the light steering makes tight turns and parking near popular viewpoints far less stressful.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the Captur continues its upmarket journey. New upholstery across all trim levels elevates the cabin ambience, while the Esprit Alpine model adds a sporty edge with subtle Alpine branding, blue stitching and aluminium sports pedals. The 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen takes centre stage, offering intuitive access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through the OpenR Link system. It is easy to use and quick to respond.

Practicality remains one of the Captur’s strengths. The sliding rear bench, which moves up to 16 centimetres, allows one to prioritise either passenger comfort or boot space. Rear knee room is generous, and the boot impresses with up to 616 litres of space when fully optimised. Practical storage solutions throughout the cabin make life that much easier.

Renault’s focus on sustainability is also evident, with recycled and bio-sourced materials used extensively throughout the interior. Comfort and quality have not been sacrificed in the process, which is good news for both occupants and the environment.

Safety is well catered for, with a comprehensive suite of active and passive systems, including intelligent speed assistance and predictive eco driving advice. These features quietly support the driver, helping to make journeys safer and more efficient.

*Pricing is as follows:

Renault Captur 1.3L Techno EDC R515 999

Renault Captur 1.3L Iconic EDC R544 999

Renault Captur 1.3L Esprit Alpine EDC R614 999

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.