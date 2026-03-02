Scott Pilgrim beat ’em up launches today

‘Scott Pilgrim EX’ pits the cult comic hero against Vegans, Robots and Demons in a pixel-art adventure.

A new co-op adventure game titled Scott Pilgrim EX releases today (3 March 2026), bringing the cult comic and film character to a fractured version of Toronto.

The game follows Scott Pilgrim and his allies as the city falls under the control of three rival gangs: the Vegans, the Robots and the Demons. When Scott’s bandmates are abducted by shadowy forces, the story sets off across distorted time and space, blending familiar characters with a new narrative thread.

Scott Pilgrim was created by Canadian cartoonist Bryan Lee O’Malley, who wrote and illustrated the original six-part comic series published between 2004 and 2010. The books followed a 23-year-old Toronto musician navigating relationships, rivalries and surreal showdowns, most notably against Ramona Flowers’ seven evil exes. The series was adapted into the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright, and later inspired an anime adaptation. O’Malley worked closely with Wright on the film and has remained involved in subsequent interpretations of the property.

For Scott Pilgrim EX, O’Malley is heavily involved in shaping a new story for the beat ’em up developed by Tribute Games. The title allows players to take control of Scott, Ramona Flowers and other fighters with distinct combat styles. The gameplay focuses on fast-paced, combo-driven encounters that reward improvisation and strategic timing. Players can string together attacks, experiment with unconventional weapons and deploy exaggerated special moves during battles.

The structure extends beyond linear stages. Players explore interconnected areas across Toronto, taking on quests, encountering returning and new characters, and uncovering hidden sections of the city. Progression systems allow fighters to equip special badges, enhance stats and customise builds using in-game currency earned through combat.

Multiplayer forms a central part of the experience. Up to four players can join in locally or online, with drop-in and drop-out co-op designed to support both solo and group play.

The soundtrack revisits the franchise’s musical roots, featuring new material crafted for the game’s Toronto-based setting and arcade-style action, including tracks by the chiptune-based pop and rock band Anamanaguchi.

Pixel artist and animator Paul Robertson serves as the lead artist for the first Scott Pilgrim video game adaptation. He has collaborated with Tribute Games on titles like Mercenary Kings and Curses ‘N Chaos.

Where to play Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam.