Red Hat launches AI deployment platform

Photo courtesy Red Hat.

Open-source software provider Red Hat has launched an end-to-end AI platform optimised for organisations deploying AI at scale. Co-engineered with Nvidia, the AI Factory combines Red Hat AI Enterprise with Nvidia AI Enterprise.

The platform represents the latest step in the companies’ collaboration, aimed at accelerating the delivery of new AI capabilities to enterprise customers while providing Day 0 support for Nvidia hardware architectures.

With enterprise AI spending expected to reach over $1-trillion by 2029, driven in large part by agentic AI applications, Red Hat says organisations are looking to shift their strategies toward high-density, agentic workflows and address the resulting demands on AI inference and infrastructure. To help organisations keep pace, the new platform with Nvidia supports IT operations teams to streamline management of both traditional infrastructure and the evolving demands of the AI stack.

The system can accelerate the path to production AI and deliver the software platform for AI factories, running on accelerated computing infrastructure that fuels higher performance for the models and Nvidia GPUs driving the inference stack. The platform is supported on AI factory infrastructure from systems manufacturers like Cisco, Dell Technologies, Lenovo and Supermicro. This supports IT administrators and operations teams to scale and maintain AI deployments with the same operational rigor and predictability as any enterprise workload.

“The shift from AI experimentation to industrial-scale, enterprise-wide production requires a fundamental change in how we manage the AI computing stack,” says Chris Wright, Red Hat CTO and SVP for global engineering. “We’re accelerating the path to deploy AI and move quickly to production using Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia. With a stable, high-performance foundation driven by our proven hybrid cloud offerings, we’re enabling our customers to own their AI strategy and scale with the same rigor they apply to their core IT platforms.”

The Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia can provide a highly scalable foundation for AI deployments across any environment, whether on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge. It includes core capabilities for high-performance AI inference, model tuning, customisation and agent deployment and management, with a focus on security.

According to the companies, this supports organisations in maintaining architectural control from the datacenter to the public cloud to deliver:

Accelerated time-to-value: Advance to production AI with streamlined workflows and instant access to pre-configured models, including the indemnified IBM Granite family, Nvidia Nemotron, and Nvidia Cosmos open models, delivered as Nvidia NIM microservices. Additionally, organisations can further align models to enterprise data using Nvidia NeMo, reducing tuning time and cost.

Optimised performance and cost: Maximise infrastructure usage and bolster inference performance with a unified, high-performance serving stack. Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia delivers built-in observability capabilities and taps Red Hat AI inference capabilities powered by vLLM, Nvidia TensorRT-LLM, and Nvidia Dynamo to meet strict AI service level objectives. This helps organisations reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for AI by optimising the connection between models and Nvidia GPUs.

Intelligent GPU orchestration: Enable on-demand access to GPU resources through intelligent orchestration and pooled infrastructure, with automatic checkpointing to protect long-running jobs and maintain more predictable compute costs in dynamic environments.

Strengthened enterprise posture: Leveraging the flexible and stable foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, organisations benefit from advanced security and compliance capabilities built-in from the start that help to lower risk, save time and mitigate downtime. This delivers a security-hardened foundation for mission-critical AI workloads that require isolation and continuous verification. Nvidia DOCA microservices build on this foundation, creating a zero-trust architecture and delivering AI runtime security across the infrastructure.

Justin Boitano, Nvidia VP for enterprise AI platforms, says: “Enterprises are building AI factories that turn data into intelligence at scale during inference, requiring production-grade infrastructure and software that span the hybrid cloud. Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia provides the software foundation that helps organisations keep pace with rapid infrastructure innovation while reliably building and deploying the next generation of agentic AI applications.”