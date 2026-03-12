Acer TravelMate laptops upgrade to Copilot+ PCs

The Acer TravelMate P2 16 AI and P4 Spin 14 AI revealed at the Acer for Business press conference in Italy.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The city of Milan may be known for fashion, but this week Acer unveiled a different kind of supermodel: a new lineup of TravelMate Copilot+ business laptops.

The range includes the P4 14 AI, P4 Spin 14 AI, P2 16 AI, and P2 14 AI. They are the first Copilot+ PCs in the TravelMate P4 and P2 series. Copilot+ PCs are a new generation of Windows 11 laptops designed to run AI tasks directly on the device. The laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and support Intel vPro.

The reveal took place during the Acer for Business press conference for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology in Italy.

Eline Tick, Acer EMEA senior business manager for B2B, and Darren Su, Acer director for product management, reveal the new Travelmate laptops. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Earlier TravelMate P4 and P2 models, which sit in the mid-range and entry tiers of Acer’s business laptop lineup, supported certain AI features. The latest generation makes the jump to Copilot+ PCs, enabling more advanced AI processing directly on the laptop.

Acer says the devices are designed to enable organisations of all sizes to unleash the full potential of AI by delivering real-world performance, enterprise-grade security, simplified manageability, and long battery life.

According to the Acer, the models underscore a commitment to offering a robust commercial portfolio of AI-ready devices. Small and medium businesses and public sector organisations are among the targets for the new lineup, which aim to combine performance, productivity, and security.

Massimiliano Rossi, Acer EMEA product business unit VP, said in a press release: “As IT and operations departments across sectors explore how AI can help their organisation, Acer is committed to offering a dedicated product portfolio and leveraging our commercial expertise to accelerate AI transformation in the way that is right for them. To accomplish this, Acer’s new TravelMate Copilot+ PCs are purpose-built for AI-powered performance, streamlined productivity, and multilayered enterprise-grade security.”

Designed for modern businesses

Modern organisations depend on reliable enterprise technology across departments to maintain productivity and efficiency. Acer says the new TravelMate business laptops are designed with this requirement in mind. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, the laptops provide on-device AI capabilities aimed at supporting AI-driven workflows while maintaining stable performance, quiet operation, and long battery life in a thin and lightweight chassis.

According to Acer, the new line-up focuses on improving everyday productivity without disrupting existing workflows. The laptops run Windows 11 Copilot+ PC experiences, which include AI-based tools intended to assist with routine tasks and collaboration. Features such as Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView are designed to improve audio and video clarity during calls and meetings.

The devices feature Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Battery management is supported through fast charging via Thunderbolt 4 and Acer TravelMateSense software, which helps optimise battery usage during mobile work. The company claims fast charge technology powers the devices back up to 80% capacity in an hour or 50% in 30 minutes.

Security is a key focus for enterprise deployments. The TravelMate Copilot+ PCs are Secured-core PCs, providing Windows-based protections across hardware, firmware, and the operating system. Additional security features include Acer’s Chassis Intrusion Alarm, which can alert users if the laptop casing is opened without authorisation. The devices include a discrete Trusted Platform Module, fingerprint sensor, integrated camera shutter, and Kensington Nano lock.

The laptops feature Commercial BIOS and Acer Office Manager, which Acer says are intended to simplify device management for organisations. These tools allow IT teams to monitor and manage fleets of devices remotely, which can be particularly useful for small and medium businesses with limited IT resources. The devices are certified to the MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard for durability and are available in TCO-certified configurations aimed at supporting organisational sustainability targets.

Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI and P4 14 AI

The TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI (TMP414RN-76, TMP414RN-56, TMP414RN-76-TCO, TMP414RN-56-TCO) and TravelMate P4 14 AI (TMP414-76-TCO, TMP414-56-TCO, TMP414-56, TMP414-76) feature aluminium chassis designs and are thinner and lighter than the previous generation. Both models are available with either a WUXGA display or a 3K WQXGA+ display (2880 × 1800) with 100% sRGB coverage. The displays use a 16:10 aspect ratio and support multiple external 4K displays through dual USB-C ports and an HDMI port.

Eline Tick, Acer EMEA senior business manager for B2B, and Darren Su, Acer director for product management, showcase the new Travelmate P4 laptops. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The convertible TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI includes a touchscreen and a garaged stylus for pen input. The clamshell TravelMate P4 14 AI weighs 1.19kg when configured with the WQXGA+ display option. Both models include a built-in fingerprint sensor and a backlit keyboard.

The TravelMate P4 14 AI and TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI will be available in EMEA and North America from June 2026, and in Australia from May 2026.

Acer TravelMate P2 16 AI and P2 14 AI

The TravelMate P2 16 AI (TMP216-52, TMP216-72, TMP216-52-TCO, TMP216-72-TCO) and TravelMate P2 14 AI (TMP214-57, TMP214-57-TCO, TMP214-77, TMP214-77-TCO) are Copilot+ PC business laptops designed for modern business.

Eline Tick, Acer EMEA senior business manager for B2B, and Darren Su, Acer director for product management, showcase the new Travelmate P2 laptops. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Both have WUXGA IPS displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. The TravelMate P2 16 AI includes a 16-inch display, providing a larger screen for tasks such as content creation, multitasking, and data-focused work.

The models offer optional LTE connectivity for internet access outside Wi-Fi coverage. A fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard are also available as optional features.

The TravelMate P2 16 AI will be available in EMEA and North America from June 2026, and in Australia from May 2026. The TravelMate P2 14 AI will be available in EMEA and Australia from May 2026, and in North America from June 2026.