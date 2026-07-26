Real estate platform expands AI tools

Image courtesy MRI Software modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

MRI Software, a provider of real estate and investment management software and services, has made two significant updates to the company’s AI-powered real estate platform (MRI Agora).

“The first, MRI Agora Intelligence , delivers proactive portfolio signals and recommended actions to the people who need them, says the company. “The second, MRI Agora Orchestrator , executes real estate-specific agentic workflows automatically, with the governance and audit trail enterprise operators require.”

MRI Agora can support commercial, residential and subsidised housing, facilities management and corporate occupier teams. The platform combines data analysis, workflow automation and governance tools on a shared real estate data foundation.

Each recommendation and automated action can be traced to the source data. The platform includes semantic data structures, validation rules, governance controls and automation logic, which removes the need for organisations to build those components separately.

Patrick Ghilani, MRI Software CEO, says: “AI models will continue to improve in capability, performance, and economics. MRI Agora is architected to take advantage of those advances by using the most appropriate model for each workload while maintaining a consistent layer of governance, security, and orchestration, enabling clients to benefit from continuous innovation without disrupting existing workflows or operating models.

“Connecting AI agents to systems is becoming easier. The bigger challenge is ensuring those agents operate in ways organisations can trust. MRI Agora was built to give clients the benefits of AI without asking them to assume all of the risk. Organisations can apply their own rules, language, workflows, and comfort levels, while intelligence continuously surfaces opportunities for improvement and automation executes within defined guardrails. That combination of personalisation, accountability, flexibility and continuous learning is why MRI Agora is more than just a platform; it’s an operational advantage.”

MRI Agora Intelligence

MRI Agora Intelligence builds on Agora Insights, MRI’s cross-product data and analytics dashboard. The system monitors workflows across leasing, finance and operations and provides role-specific briefings based on each user’s responsibilities, properties and priorities.

The briefings outline what changed, why the change occurred and which actions may be required. Findings are grouped as risks, trends, watches or opportunities and ranked according to business impact. Each finding can be traced to the underlying MRI data, with confidence levels and data-completeness scores included.

Ask Agora allows users to investigate findings through plain-language queries. Users can review records, ask follow-up questions and trace outputs to source data without leaving the finding view. Access is governed by role-level permissions, so users can view only authorised data.

MRI Agora Orchestrator

MRI Agora Orchestrator extends the platform from analysis into workflow execution. Users can deploy agents from a pre-built catalogue, configure them for specific operations and allow them to carry out defined tasks.

The system uses the context surrounding each case to determine the appropriate workflow. According to MRI, the platform can distinguish between different scenarios, such as a hesitant lease renewal and a confirmed renewal, and apply different responses.

For cases that require human judgement, MRI Agora Orchestrator presents relevant context, answers questions and shows the reasoning behind suggested actions. Final decisions remain with the responsible user. Automated and human-approved actions are logged in a searchable and exportable audit trail.

Nihar Malik, MRI Software chief innovation officer, says: “AI has the greatest impact when it understands the context, constraints, and goals of the business it serves. The real estate data, domain expertise, deep contextual awareness and workflow intelligence powering MRI Agora stem from 55 years of specialisation in all real estate asset classes around the globe. As a result, the Agora platform delivers reliable recommendations and automation that are relevant to our clients’ unique industry situations and needs.

“Because every recommendation is explainable, every action is governed and traceable, and every workflow can be adapted to the way an organisation operates, clients can realise exceptional value today and improve performance over time as AI continues to advance in the future.”

MRI Agora Intelligence and MRI Agora Orchestrator are now available to MRI clients across the commercial, multifamily, residential, social housing, local authority and occupier sectors globally.