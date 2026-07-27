AI hearing aids get discreet

Photo courtesy Oticon Zeal.

Oticon Zeal, a new in-ear device launching in South Africa, uses advanced sound processing to adapt across changing environments.

A discreet new hearing aid called Oticon Zeal has been launched in South Africa. The compact in-ear device uses adaptive AI to improve speech clarity, reduce background noise and support more natural listening.

The launch reflects a broader shift from bulky amplification devices towards smaller, personalised wearables that process sound according to changing surroundings.

“Oticon’s innovative encapsulation technology has made it possible, for the first time, to integrate advanced hearing features into a very small, discreet in-the-ear device while maintaining exceptional durability,” says the company. “Encapsulation technology refers to a protective coating and sealing process that shields the hearing aid’s internal electronic components from moisture, dust, and corrosion. This enhances moisture resistance, helps prevent battery corrosion, and results in a more robust and reliable hearing aid.”

Hawa Bibi Mahomed, Oticon corporate trainer and a qualified audiologist, says: “Oticon Zeal is a real gamechanger in audiology. For the first time, we’ve successfully integrated our proven technology and full functionality into a discreet in-the-ear device. Our second-generation AI sound processing is designed to help users hear conversations more naturally and clearly, even in challenging listening environments. The result is a hearing solution that delivers advanced performance in a device that is both discreet and comfortable to wear.”

BrainHearing Technology

Oticon technology is designed to support the brain’s natural ability to recognise, organise, and interpret sounds. This aims to support users in making better sense of conversations and their surroundings.

Photo courtesy Oticon Zeal.

According to the company, the BrainHearing philosophy is based on the understanding that we hear with our brains, not just our ears. The approach, says Oticon, is integrated across Oticon hearing aid features such as DNN 2.0 and MoreSound Intelligence.

This can support more natural sound processing, improved speech understanding, and reduced listening effort, even in complex listening situations.

Next level AI

AI-powered personalised hearing is made possible through DNN 2.0, Oticon’s second-generation artificial intelligence designed to work in a way that mirrors the human brain. Trained on millions of real-world sound scenes, DNN 2.0 is developed to support how the brain naturally interprets sound, rather than simply amplifying it.

This can enable the hearing aid to distinguish between meaningful sounds, such as speech, and background noise, while intelligently adapting to different listening environments in real time. The result, says the company, is clearer speech understanding and a more precise listening experience, even in noisy or complex surroundings.

Photo courtesy Oticon Zeal.

This is complemented by MoreSound Intelligence, Oticon’s advanced sound processing technology that continuously scans, balances, and organises sounds from all around the user. Rather than focusing only on speech directly in front, it helps users follow conversations while staying aware of the people and activity around them, creating a fuller and more balanced sound experience.

These technologies can help reduce listening effort and fatigue, while improving speech clarity in challenging situations such as group conversations or environments where multiple people are speaking at the same time.

The entire Oticon Zeal system is built on the Sirius platform, the core hardware and processing system inside the hearing aid, which is basically the “engine” that powers everything it does.

Sync

From a connectivity perspective, the Oticon Zeal supports advanced Bluetooth LE Audio, enabling high-quality audio streaming with improved energy efficiency. It is compatible with a wide range of modern devices, including smartphones and tablets.

For computer connectivity, Oticon Zeal can be paired with an additional accessory, helping users enjoy clearer audio during online meetings, video calls, and other digital listening experiences. The platform is further designed to support next-generation technologies such as Auracast.

Photo courtesy Oticon Zeal.

Auracast is a wireless audio-sharing system that allows sound to be broadcast directly to compatible devices in shared environments. Practical applications include receiving airport announcements directly to hearing devices, streaming television audio in gyms or accessing cinema sound without the need for headphones.

Oticon Zeal can enable hands-free calling and direct audio streaming from compatible devices. This aims to support accessibility and everyday convenience in a connected lifestyle.

Battery

Oticon Zeal offers up to 20 hours of battery life. The portable SmartCharger supports charging away from a fixed power source, while a 15-minute charge provides up to four hours of use and a 30-minute charge provides up to eight hours.

Oticon says: “AI has already reshaped how we live: From voice assistants like Siri and real-time traffic updates in navigation apps, to smart home systems that adjust lighting and personalised streaming platforms that recommend what to watch next. Much of this technology works quietly in the background, helping us save time, reduce effort and make smarter everyday decisions.

This same wave of innovation is now making a real difference for people with hearing loss, improving how people hear and how they connect with the world around them.”

* Visit the Oticon Zeal website here .