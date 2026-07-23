New app puts cancer health lessons in play

Photo courtesy Love your nuts.

The Love Your Nuts Foundation is aiming to bring a medically reviewed tool to schools and communities.

The Cancer Gaming App aims to inform and engage young people through interactive, gamified learning. The Love Your Nuts Foundation commissioned and co-designed the digital platform through collaborative educational partnerships.

“South Africa continues to face a rising cancer burden, with many diagnoses still only occurring at advanced stages when treatment becomes more complex and outcomes less favourable,” says the organisation. “While awareness efforts have made progress, significant gaps remain, particularly among young people, in understanding cancer risks, warning signs and the critical importance of early detection.

“Early detection not only improves treatment outcomes but can significantly reduce the physical, emotional and financial burden experienced by patients and their families. Earlier diagnosis often results in shorter, less intensive treatment, lower healthcare costs, reduced pressure on hospitals and improved access to care for others requiring medical attention.”

The Love Your Nuts Foundation, founded by cancer survivor and advocate Torsten Koehler, aims to improve cancer awareness and encourage proactive health conversations. While the Foundation’s origins lie in raising awareness around testicular cancer (the most common cancer affecting males between the ages of 15 and 40) and men’s health, the new gaming platform is being developed to educate young people about a broad range of cancers and the importance of prevention, early detection and informed healthcare decisions.

Koehler says: “Many cancers can be successfully treated when detected early, yet awareness among younger people remains alarmingly low. We need to meet the next generation where they are, on digital platforms, and make health education something they actively engage with rather than avoid.”

The Cancer Gaming App aims to make cancer education accessible, relevant and engaging. Through interactive modules, quizzes, challenges and rewards, users will learn about cancer warning signs, prevention, healthy lifestyles, risk reduction and when to seek medical advice. The interactive platform seeks to improve health literacy and encourage positive behavioural change among young people.

Designed as a scalable, long-term health education tool, the app will cover multiple cancer types and feature medically reviewed content to ensure accuracy and credibility. The Foundation’s vision is to roll the platform out nationally across schools, youth organisations and communities, with the potential to expand across the African continent and internationally over time.

“Traditional awareness campaigns are not always effective in reaching young people,” says Torsten. “Gaming allows us to turn education into an experience, one that is engaging, memorable and capable of driving real behavioural change.”

The Love Your Nuts Foundation is currently seeking corporate social investment (CSI) and philanthropic partners to support the development, pilot phase and broader rollout of the platform. Contributions can support software development, content creation, medical review, legal compliance, privacy protection, child safeguarding measures and implementation across schools and communities.

The Foundation is adopting a collaborative funding model, enabling multiple partners to contribute to and help shape the initiative’s long-term success.

“Every young person deserves access to life-saving health information in a format they understand. Our goal is simple: to empower young people across South Africa, the African continent and beyond with knowledge that could one day save their life, or the life of someone they love.”