Ford Tourneo Custom turns up the style

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Custom range includes a makeover with two powerful new additions, packed with clever features, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In the beautiful setting of Zimbali lodge in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Ford launched the dynamic Tourneo Custom Sport and the luxurious, premium Tourneo Custom Titanium X. Both models have a powerful new engine and are packed with clever features to make journeys a pleasure.

The Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and the Tourneo Custom Titanium X derivatives are both arriving in a shorter wheelbase version but still have seating for eight people.

Both have a turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers five drive modes to match the mood: Normal, Eco, Slippery, Tow/Haul, and Sport.

The new models also retain the Tourneo Custom’s interior, which includes a flexible seating system that allows one to easily move seats along tracks or remove them completely. The vehicle’s height of under two metres is also a bonus, making it easy to park in garages and multi-storey car parks.

Ford has also included FordPass, an app that lets the owners control their vehicle from a smartphone. The app allows for the engine to be started, locking and unlocking doors, and even check things like fuel levels and tyre pressure.

Tourneo Custom Sport

The Tourneo Custom Sport is for those who appreciate athletic flair. It has a sporty grille, a matching bumper, and a rear spoiler. The vehicle is decorated with a special decal package and rides on 17-inch wheels. Inside, it has a higher level of luxury than the existing Trend model.

The Sport model has many of the cool design cues first seen on the Transit Custom Sport van. The vehicle features bold black and blue sport stripes that run down the length of the vehicle. LED tail lamps and side decals complete the athletic look. Inside, passengers are treated to a vibrant cabin with blue accent stripes on the seats and partial leather trim.

Tourneo Custom Titanium X

For those who prefer a more sophisticated ride, the Titanium X is the ultimate choice. It is packed with premium features, including a more striking front grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels. The Titanium X is perfect for attending exclusive events or enjoying a comfortable journey to a trendy destination. It has a powered front passenger seat and a 360-degree camera to help with parking in tight spaces.

Both models offer the Mobile Office pack, which is great for those who work on the go. It includes enhanced lighting, stowage for laptops and tablets, and additional USB connections to keep devices charged. An integrated rubbish bin helps keep the space tidy. The Tourneos both have a 13-inch landscape touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC4 communication and infotainment system. This includes wireless Android Auto, which connects as easily as turning the engine on.

*Pricing (includes VAT):

Tourneo Custom 2.0L SWB Bus Sport 8AT R1,218,000

Tourneo Custom 2.0L SWB Titanium X 8AT R1,264,000

The recommended Retail Price includes a six-year/90 000km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. In addition, over the counter (OTC) parts and service parts warranty (SPW) are covered for two-year/unlimited distance. The recommended service interval is 15 000km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Customers have the option of purchasing Ford Protect Service or Maintenance Plan upgrades up to eight years or 165 000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.