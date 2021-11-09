Range Rover brings rear-seat entertainment into its own

The largest screens yet for rear-seat entertainment define the new Range Rover SV. All models are available with 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, which come with high-fidelity headphones also designed specifically for Range Rover SV. A combination of advanced technologies, luxury finishing and commanding visibility, says Land Rover, creates a tranquil sanctuary.

Michael van der Sande, MD of Special Vehicle Operations, says: “Special Vehicle Operations exists to amplify the core characteristics of Land Rover vehicles, obsessing over every detail with a passion for quality. In the case of Range Rover, that means injecting even more luxury into every part of the car. With more choice than ever before, our customers will be able to create a new Range Rover SV that truly reflects their personality, their dreams, their desires. That is how we interpret modern luxury.”

The care is distinguished by carefully crafted enhancements that showcase and complement New Range Rover’s modernist design. The front bumper and five-bar grille designs set the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. This finish also features on the lower tailgate, rear wing ingot and bodyside graphic, complete with a laser-etched SV logo.

Identifiers for the Range Rover SV include a black background for the Land Rover oval on the grille and a white ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate. The use of these materials is a key differentiator for Range Rover SV and ceramic has been chosen to symbolise its expression of modern luxury. The SV roundel is produced using the same techniques applied to luxury watch faces – the first time such methods have been used on a vehicle exterior. The signature roundel combines over-moulded black lettering on a smooth white background.

Range Rover SV customers can choose from a selection of the standard Range Rover colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, which include a range of Gloss and Satin finishes. For exterior tailoring, the SV Bespoke Match to Sample service is able to replicate any colour a customer requests.

For the first time, Special Vehicle Operations customers can specify a Range Rover with a leather alternative by choosing the sustainable Ultrafabrics material option with the SV Intrepid interior. With a soft haptic, the Ultrafabrics material is applied in a duotone colourway.

Special Vehicle Operations’ craftsmanship extends to the interior veneers. Smooth white ceramics feature an embossed mosaic pattern applied by hand, while anodised metal and expertly selected woods, including meticulously arranged mosaic marquetry or seamless metal inlays, are also offered.

All Range Rover SV models are available with 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens. Exclusive to the SV model, these are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover and the optimum size for comfort – with high-fidelity headphones that are also designed specifically for Range Rover SV. Increasing the speaker driver diameters by 3mm and a 2.5g increase in driver mass gives smoother responses for both THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) and operation in higher frequency ranges, as well as Range Rover SV-specific equalizer tuning. The combination of advanced technologies, exquisite luxury and commanding Range Rover visibility create a tranquil sanctuary.

The attention to detail extends to the powered refrigerator door, which is controlled using the eight-inch Rear Seat Touchscreen Controller. It reveals a compartment big enough to accommodate a champagne bottle and is capable of chilling its contents faster than ever before. The centre console also has a hidden area providing secure stowage for valuables, while wireless device charging, USB connectivity and a choice of 12v and domestic power sockets are located under the rear centre armrest.

New Range Rover SV will go on sale in South Africa in 2022, when final prices and specifications will be confirmed.