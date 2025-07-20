Qlik releases AI trust tool

Photo courtesy Qlik.

The new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud assess and track the trustworthiness of data for AI workloads in enterprises.

New capabilities have been launched in Qlik Talend Cloud to help organisations assess whether data is ready for AI before it reaches a model. The Qlik Trust Score for AI provides scoring across AI-specific dimensions, designed to support the development of responsible and scalable AI systems. It is now available for Enterprise Edition customers.

As enterprises increase their use of AI, many face challenges in determining whether the data feeding their models is reliable or appropriate. Qlik Trust Score for AI addresses this by providing a single score that highlights areas where data trust may be lacking, helping organisations reduce the risk of bias, drift, or inaccurate outcomes.

“Most companies still treat data trust like an IT hygiene issue – it’s not,” says Drew Clarke, EVP of product and technology at Qlik. “It’s the foundation of every AI decision a business makes.

“If you can’t measure trust, you’re gambling with outcomes, compliance, and customer experience. With Qlik Trust Score for AI, we’re giving leaders a living signal, not a gut check, that their data is fit for purpose. That’s how you close the gap between AI ambition and AI impact.”

Qlik Trust Score for AI builds upon Qlik’s original Trust Score framework by adding three new dimensions purpose-built for AI readiness:

Diversity: Measures how representative and balanced the data is, helping to reduce bias in AI training.

Timeliness: Captures the freshness of data flowing into AI models, ensuring relevance for more accurate decision-making.

Accuracy: Flags values that fall outside user-defined business rules or unreliable quality expectations that can erode organisational trust in AI.

Qlik has introduced new features designed to support data quality and governance for AI initiatives. The Qlik Trust Score for AI, now available alongside existing metrics such as Discoverability and Usage, offers a practical method for validating datasets intended for AI training, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, and intelligent automation. Additional scoring dimensions, including Security and LLM Readiness, are planned for future release.

As part of this rollout, Qlik is adding historisation to the Trust Score, enabling users to track changes over time and assess how fluctuations in data trust may affect downstream outcomes such as model drift or performance degradation.

Qlik plans to launch an early access program for an AI-native Data Stewardship experience within Qlik Talend Cloud. Scheduled for release in the coming months, this feature will include automated rules, human-in-the-loop workflows, and governance tools designed to help teams detect and resolve data issues earlier in the lifecycle, facilitating closer collaboration between data teams and AI practitioners.

Ritu Jyoti, VP and GM for AI, automation, data and analytics at IDC, says: “AI initiatives are still stumbling at alarming rates – only a fraction succeeds in delivering enterprise-scale value.

“The missing link isn’t the model; it’s the data. Without visible metrics for data trust, organisations risk costly failures, unchecked bias, and stalled adoption. A unified trust signal like Qlik’s Trust Score for AI gives teams the concrete insight they need to make AI reliable and repeatable.”

Charles Link, senior director of data and analytics at Reworld, says: “Reworld is one of many Qlik customers focused on operationalising trust in their AI strategy. The hardest part of AI is rarely the model. It’s trusting the data behind it.

“In our business, if we can’t stand behind the data, we can’t stand behind the decisions. A clear, continuous signal that tells you whether data is truly ready for AI creates a new standard. It brings trust out of the shadows and into the conversation, where it belongs.”

According to a recent Qlik survey, only 42% of executives express full, audit-ready trust in AI-generated insights, even though nearly 90% say AI is now core to their competitive strategy. The Qlik Trust Score for AI bridges this trust gap with an objective, repeatable framework that aligns to emerging governance standards.