Pay with crypto across SA

Luno and Zapper customers can now shop at over 31,000 merchants using virtual currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Through a partnership with the Zapper, users can make payments using virtual currencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, at Dis-Chem pharmacies, FlySafair, fuel stations, educational institutions, and for bill payments, parking, and donations.

“We are delighted to be the first crypto asset service provider in South Africa collaborating with Zapper,” says Tarris Arnold, Luno’s business development manager.

“This allows our customers to use the Luno app to pay anywhere Zapper QR codes are used.

“Currently the biggest use case for crypto in South Africa is investment, but the ability to pay at such a wide variety of merchants using crypto is a giant step closer to the original vision of using crypto to pay for goods and services.”

Luno customers can use the Luno app to scan any Zapper QR code at merchant points of sale or online to pay using the crypto in their Luno wallets. Payment limits on Luno Pay are up to R100,000 per transaction.

Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper, says: “Our mission is to help Zapper merchants grow their businesses, which is why Zapper is one of the most widely used QR code payment solutions in South Africa. By collaborating with Luno, we are expanding our payments ecosystem to add over 5-million more South African users to our network.”