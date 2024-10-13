New webcomic crowns b-ball king 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Overtime Elite turns basketball into a fierce competition for dominance, with stakes that transcend the court.

The new webcomic series Overtime Elite introduces a twist to the world of basketball, transforming the sport into a battle for supremacy, with the goal of crowning the next basketball king.

Available on Webtoon’s English-language platform, the story follows Omari, a young man who puts his basketball dreams aside to support his family. When his skills catch the attention of a scout, Omari is invited to Overtime, an underground society that shapes future b-ball legends. As he rises through the ranks, Omari realises that Overtime is about more than just training—it’s a fierce competition to crown the next king of basketball.

The comic is the first collaboration between Webtoon Entertainment and Overtime. Written by Brandon Chen, known for the comics Just a Goblin and Samurai no Tora, it features artwork by the webcomic and manga studio Laurel Pursuit.

“Overtime Elite is all about passion, for sports and the stories that push people to new levels, and that’s what makes this collaboration and series so exciting,” said David S. Lee, head of US Webtoon.

“Overtime and Webtoon are brands that inspire a new generation, and whether it’s in sports or comics, we’re creating a story that captures the intensity of elite competition and love of the game that drives every athlete and sports fan. We can’t wait for sports fans and webcomic enthusiasts to experience this series.”

Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, said: “We’re always searching for new ways to celebrate basketball culture with audiences around the globe. As the leading anime platform, Webtoon was the ideal partner to help us tell stories and create an additional pathway for fans to explore the world of Overtime.”

Overtime Elite will feature over 50 episodes, with updates every Thursday. There are currently 3 episodes available on the Webtoons website.