AI threatens digital load shedding in health

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

When a power grid cannot meet demand, the result is not a gradual decline, it’s instability. Healthcare systems are now approaching a similar inflexion point with artificial intelligence. AI introduces new computational load, data demands, and governance complexity. When those capabilities are layered onto fragmented data estates and loosely integrated systems, the result is digital strain.

This is where the digital load-shedding metaphor becomes useful for describing architectural stress as AI increases demand on infrastructure. If the foundation is inconsistent, siloed or poorly governed, failure does not always occur dramatically; it emerges in latency, reconciliation errors, opaque outputs and diminishing trust. Think less in terms of a blackout and more in terms of AI hallucinations and inconsistencies.

According to IDC’s recent market perspective on AI in healthcare platforms, the industry is moving decisively beyond experimental deployments toward AI as an embedded, core infrastructure capability. That transition highlights whether existing systems were designed for intelligence at scale or merely for transactional throughout.

When AI exposes structural weakness

Healthcare organisations have spent years building digital capability, often through incremental integration of electronic health records, laboratory systems, imaging platforms and billing environments. These systems were engineered primarily for record keeping and process management. Analytics layers were added later. And now AI is being added even later.

The knock-on effect in many institutions is a patchwork of platforms where data moves between environments in batches, identity resolution varies between systems, and governance is distributed rather than unified.

In pilot environments, these weaknesses can be managed, data can be curated manually, scope can be constrained, and oversight can compensate for architectural inconsistency. However, once AI capabilities are scaled across departments or care settings, structural misalignment becomes visible. Latency increases as systems attempt to reconcile fragmented data. Outputs become more difficult to validate. Governance controls struggle to operate consistently across environments.

The AI model is not necessarily the problem. The environment into which it has been introduced was never designed to sustain it. IDC’s findings reinforce that suppliers are now expected to deliver platforms where AI is native, trusted and production-ready rather than appended as an external layer.

In healthcare, this expectation is particularly true because clinical and operational workflows depend on continuity and explainability.

Infrastructure that can think and endure

One of the more substantive themes emerging from the IDC review is the idea that AI must be embedded within the same computational fabric that manages transactions and analytics. In practical terms, this means that the system processing a clinical transaction, analysing trends and supporting an AI recommendation should operate on a unified data foundation rather than on replicated or loosely synchronised copies of data.

This is the central architectural message that InterSystems has been advancing: AI should not sit beside the data platform; it should operate within it. When transactional processing, analytics and AI share the same trusted substrate, several constraints begin to ease. Data does not require repeated extraction and reconciliation. Identity resolution remains consistent. Governance controls, audit logging and role management apply uniformly across functions.

In effect, the infrastructure is designed not merely to store and move data, but to reason over it in real time. This is where we see the real benefit. Healthcare environments are a great case study for this approach as systems must function across hybrid estates that include on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments, comply with stringent data protection and audit requirements, and support clinicians who cannot afford delays or vague outputs.

IDC notes that modern platforms must be designed to operate reliably even under constrained or degraded conditions, planning for failure rather than assuming ideal circumstances. In healthcare, this principle is not theoretical. Facilities vary in connectivity and resource availability. Resilience is not optional.

From experimentation to endurance

Healthcare organisations do not lack innovative ideas. They lack unified data foundations capable of sustaining intelligence at scale without introducing instability. When AI is layered onto fragmented systems, the outcome resembles digital load shedding: uneven performance, unpredictable strain and periodic loss of confidence.

When AI is embedded into infrastructure designed for coherence, governance and real-time processing, it becomes part of the operational fabric rather than a separate initiative. If we reflect on IDC’s core message, we can surmise that the era of AI as demonstration is closing, and the era of AI as core system capability has begun. For healthcare leaders, this means that the conversation must move beyond which model to deploy and toward how systems are built.

Algorithms will continue to evolve and AI benchmarks will improve. But in healthcare, where trust and continuity are essential, the decisive factor will be whether the underlying architecture can absorb additional intelligence without destabilising the system as a whole.

Infrastructure that cannot carry the load will fail. Infrastructure designed to think, process and govern in one continuous motion will endure. The experience with digital load shedding shows that when capacity and coordination fall out of balance, reliability declines incrementally before it collapses visibly.