Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series

Qualcomm has announced its Wi-Fi 7 capable Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Gen 3 family of platforms. Now sampling and available to global development partners, the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series, Gen3 is the world’s highest performance Wi-Fi 7 network infrastructure platform portfolio commercially available. Building upon the multi-generation legacy of the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series platforms, the products combine Wi-Fi 7 features with Qualcomm Technologies’ intelligent multi-channel management technologies to improve speeds, lower latency, and enhance network utilisation for users of Wi-Fi 6/6E devices while offering game-changing throughput and incredibly low latency for the next generation of Wi-Fi 7 client devices.

“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series,” says Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager of wireless infrastructure and networking Qualcomm Technologies. “Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”

Neil Shah, research vice president of Counterpoint Research, says: “Building upon the strong Wi-Fi 6/6E momentum and leadership, Qualcomm Technologies’ Wi-Fi 7 capable third generation Networking Pro series platform delivers record wireless capacity and throughput performance taking the Wi-Fi infrastructure across home and enterprises to the next level. Introducing Wi-Fi 7 innovations such as Simultaneous Multi-Link Operations, 4K QAM, and quad-band configurations in a highly scalable, modular, and optimised architecture, Qualcomm Technologies is raising the table stakes once again and driving the industry into the 10Gbps+ era. This innovative platform thus helps deliver immersive and content-rich wireless experiences even in constrained environments not possible earlier.”

“We are proud to connect with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver advanced wireless networking solutions,” says Sean Harris, president and CMO of eero. “Qualcomm’s suite of Wi-Fi networking products helps us offer the latest technology and a broad portfolio to our retail, professional installer, homebuilder, and internet service provider customers in 19 countries around the world.”

Networking Pro Series A Family of Platforms

This third generation of the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series sets new industry benchmarks for networking platform performance. The family enables systems with a peak aggregate wireless capacity of 33 Gbps and point-to-point connections exceeding 10 Gbps. With advanced features for interference detection and multilink operation, the Wi-Fi 7 Network Pro Series enables deterministic low latency across challenging shared wireless environments, enabling application performance rivalling the private spectrum. The products can support high-speed low latency wireless backhaul for home mesh Wi-Fi and enterprise infrastructure with reliable performance even in the presence of neighbouring interference. When combined with high-performance internet access such as 5G fixed-wireless access or 10G PON fibre, customers can experience immersive connected experiences including high resolution videoconferencing, AR/VR, and high-performance cloud gaming.

Available in tri-band, and quad-band configurations, the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series enables Wi-Fi connectivity across the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz spectrum. Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 platforms achieve unparalleled performance through expert implementation of key features, including:

Support for Wi-Fi 7 320MHz channels (delivering a two-times increase in throughput over Wi-Fi 6) provides maximum throughput and ultra-low latency for the most demanding real-time gaming, streaming, video sharing, and XR applications

Multi-Link technology enables customer traffic to dynamically aggregate or alternate bands to avoid wireless interference and deliver deterministic, predictable low latency in heavily congested environments. When paired with leading Wi-Fi 7 client systems, like the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, Qualcomm Networking Pro Series, Gen 3 platforms can offer support for High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link. HBS Multi-Link leverages the high performance 5 and 6GHz bands to deliver the best throughput and latency Multi-Link performance.

To maximise 6 GHz operation, including long-range and outdoors, the Qualcomm AFC service is a turnkey solution for hardware and software. Today, the Qualcomm AFC Solution is available for customer device integration across Qualcomm Networking Pro Series and Qualcomm Immersive Home platforms. The Qualcomm AFC Solution is available for customer device integration today and once regulatory approvals are granted, the Qualcomm AFC Solution will be commercially available for use by the public

As with previous generations, these third-generation Qualcomm Networking Pro Series platforms are custom designed to ensure customers’ quick time-to-market in a wide range of connectivity solutions. The highly scalable platform architecture leverages a standard software and hardware development approach to deliver a range of globally relevant configurations, each supporting optimised multiband channel utilisation schemes to address varied regional spectrum availability. Customers can select from a breadth of platforms, whether targeting enterprise, small/medium-sized business, carrier gateway, prosumer mesh, or home deployments. The full range of platform offerings include:

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1620: Quad-band, 16-stream, 33.1 Gbps peak wireless capacity for the stadium, large enterprise, and premium home mesh systems.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220: Tri-band, 12-stream, 21.6 Gbps peak wireless capacity for enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 820: Quad-band, 8-stream, 13.7 Gbps peak wireless capacity for enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems.