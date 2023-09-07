Story of SA football comes to Showmax this weekend

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Discover the heartbeat of South African football as ‘Pulse of the Nation’ documentary series begins airing on Sunday.

It’s time to embark on a journey that takes you deep into the soul of South African football. Showmax will begin streaming Pulse of the Nation, a four-part SuperSport documentary series, from Sunday 10 September 2023. Streaming on both Showmax Standard and Showmax Pro, it unveils the captivating history of the nation’s football and the remarkable individuals who have forged the path to the modern professional game.

Pulse of the Nation unveils the tapestry of challenges and triumphs that have woven South African football into the fabric of the country’s culture. From the turbulent era of apartheid to the triumphant rise of the game, this documentary series illuminates the untold stories that shaped the nation’s passion for football.

Through a treasure trove of historic footage, step into the shoes of visionaries like James Mpanza, whose bold endeavours in the 1930s laid the foundation for what would become the iconic Orlando Pirates. Journeying through the decades, we witness the emergence of luminaries like the indomitable “Magnificent Seven” – household names such as George Thabe, Irvin Khoza, and Kaizer Motaung – who not only engraved their names in history but continue to shape the essence of South African football.

These powerful figures defied the odds and left an indelible mark on the beautiful game. Pulse of the Nation is a captivating four-part documentary series that captures their spirit, struggles, and monumental contributions.